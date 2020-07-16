E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Centenarians walk round park in support of NHS

PUBLISHED: 17:02 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 16 July 2020

Wynnie Dunger, 102, joined Joan Rich, 101, on a lap of Allenby Park in Felixstowe in support of the NHS Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Wynnie Dunger, 102, joined Joan Rich, 101, on a lap of Allenby Park in Felixstowe in support of the NHS Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A 101-year-old Felixstowe fundraiser who is walking 102 laps of a park before her next birthday in support of the NHS was joined by another centenarian on Thursday.

Joan Rich began walking laps of the park in April and has raised thousands of pounds Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDJoan Rich began walking laps of the park in April and has raised thousands of pounds Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

In April, former nurse Joan Rich set herself the challenge of walking 102 laps of the town’s Allenby Park before she turns 102 in September as a way of thanking health workers on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.

Her walks have captured the heart of the community and she has raised nearly £21,000 so far for NHS Charities Together.

And, on Joan’s 75th walk of the park, she was joined by a special guest on Thursday in 102-year-old Wynnie Dunger.

Together, the two women have a combined age of 203.

The challenge has captured the heart of the Felixstowe community Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe challenge has captured the heart of the Felixstowe community Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

MORE: Meet the woman raising money for NHS by walking 102 laps of park before she turns 102

Joan was born in 1918 - in the middle of the Spanish flu pandemic - and has spent half of her life in Suffolk, including a spell working as a nurse at Felixstowe Hospital from 1964 to 1978.

She also served with the Army in the Second World War and was posted to the Middle East, where she lived near a very different Allenby Park - in Jerusalem.

Joan decided to embark on her walks around the Felixstowe park after the Covid-19 lockdown came into force, with her daughter Diane setting up a JustGiving page ‘Joan’s 102 Walks in the Park’ with a relatively modest goal of raising £1,020.

The two centenarians' walk attracted a crowd to the park, including Felixstowe mayor Mark Jepson Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe two centenarians' walk attracted a crowd to the park, including Felixstowe mayor Mark Jepson Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

You may also want to watch:

But thousands of pounds in donations rapidly poured in - with the current total at £20,913 with more than a quarter of the challenge to go.

Felixstowe residents have supported Joan’s inspirational efforts over the last few months, with many neighbours displaying posters in their windows and an NHS logo being mowed into the grass at the park.

Mark Jepson, mayor of Felixstowe, has also been backing Joan throughout the challenge and was at the park to cheer the two centenarians on their lap.

The money she has raised will pay for projects and medical equipment to support NHS staff, volunteers and patients.

Diane, who has been accompanying Joan on her walks, said her seeing her mother walk with Wynnie was “joyous”.

She said: “Joan is definitely going to meet her target. She might even go further than 102 laps.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated so far. Even if you have given just a small amount, Joan would consider you as a friend.”

Rob Dunger, Wynnie’s son, added: “We thought it would be nice to accompany Joan for a lap.

“They had a good natter and it was nice to see everyone there.”

MORE: Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate remains among England’s lowest

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Age UK Suffolk to close – 143 to lose their jobs

Local charity Age UK Suffolk is to cease operating as a result of the coronavirus pandemic Picture: AGE UK SUFFOLK

Work begins to bring down Orfordness lighthouse

Preparatory work has begun to bring down the Orfordness Lighthouse Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

Burglary suspects had Taser when they allegedly broke into rural home, court hears

Both men appeared on video link at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police investigate alarm to find drunk rugby pro asleep inside restaurant

Edmundo Lounge in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Meet the 3am riser who cycles Ipswich in the dead of night

Alex Pilgrim says he likes waking up early for his night-time cycle ride around Ipswich. Picture: ALEX PILGRIM