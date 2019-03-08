E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police 'aware' of claims about dogging on Felixstowe seafront

PUBLISHED: 12:22 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 10 October 2019

Dogs are only allowed on Felixstowe beach at certain times of the year. Dogging usually happens at certain times of the night Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Alistair Forrester Shankie

Up to 20 people have reportedly been spotted having sex on Felixstowe beach by a dog walker in the town.

The area to the right of Felixstowe Pier and spaces between the beach huts are reportedly being used by people to have sex in public at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe area to the right of Felixstowe Pier and spaces between the beach huts are reportedly being used by people to have sex in public at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

On the sands of Felixstowe beach after dark, it is reported that groups are gathering and having sex in public, close to Felixstowe pier and the beach huts nearby.

Taking to Facebook to describe the scenes they had witnessed, one anonymous resident said: "Late at night by the beach huts, to the right of the pier, I have seen about 15 to 20 different people laying on blankets between the huts engaging in group sex.

"Sometimes two of three [people], last night I saw five and one very large lady with two men in a car in the car park behind.

"They are often wearing masks and hoods up."

Old Felixstowe beach - one of the resort's many attractions - is reportedly being used by doggers at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOld Felixstowe beach - one of the resort's many attractions - is reportedly being used by doggers at night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The dog walker also suggested the doggers use one of the town's hotels for their antics.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said that no reports of the relations have been made directly to them but that they are aware of the speculation being made on social media.

The spokesman did not confirm if any investigation was ongoing.

Felixstowe Pier were approached for comment.

