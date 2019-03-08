Police 'aware' of claims about dogging on Felixstowe seafront
PUBLISHED: 12:22 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 10 October 2019
Alistair Forrester Shankie
Up to 20 people have reportedly been spotted having sex on Felixstowe beach by a dog walker in the town.
On the sands of Felixstowe beach after dark, it is reported that groups are gathering and having sex in public, close to Felixstowe pier and the beach huts nearby.
Taking to Facebook to describe the scenes they had witnessed, one anonymous resident said: "Late at night by the beach huts, to the right of the pier, I have seen about 15 to 20 different people laying on blankets between the huts engaging in group sex.
"Sometimes two of three [people], last night I saw five and one very large lady with two men in a car in the car park behind.
"They are often wearing masks and hoods up."
The dog walker also suggested the doggers use one of the town's hotels for their antics.
A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said that no reports of the relations have been made directly to them but that they are aware of the speculation being made on social media.
The spokesman did not confirm if any investigation was ongoing.
Felixstowe Pier were approached for comment.
