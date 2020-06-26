Flats plan for former police station building approved

A scheme to convert part of the former Felixstowe Police Station into a series of flats has been given the green light from East Suffolk Council.

Developer RAAH Holdings Ltd submitted proposals to the Glenfield Court building, in Glenfield Avenue, into eight flats with parking back in March.

The property and adjacent police station have been vacant for a number of years, with officers moving across High Road West to join forces with the fire service.

East Suffolk had previously given proposals to convert the 1930s police station, including cells and offices, into 18 flats the go-ahead in November 2018.

Felixstowe Town Council “greatly welcomed” the plans for the police station and were also in favour of the scheme for eight flats at Glenfield Court, which is currently home to a series of offices.

RAAH Holdings said in the planning documents the flats would each have one bedroom, and an additional four car parking spaces would be created outside the building to take the total to eight.

The developer also confirmed they would not alter the appearance of the building, keeping it consistent with the homes along Glenfield Avenue.

Upon approving the conversion, East Suffolk planners said the plans would not “present a material adverse impact on the external character of the buildings” and the street scene would be “largely unaffected”.

The planning report added: “The site’s location, within what is fundamentally a residential area, does not otherwise raise any additional concerns regarding the compatibility of the proposal with surrounding neighbouring uses.”

The police station in Felixstowe is not the first in Suffolk that a developer has tried to convert into flats or houses.

East Suffolk’s approval of the plans comes less than two months after proposals to demolish Southwold Police Station, and build flats and homes in its place, were blocked.

Southwold Town Council were successful in their bid to list the police station as an asset of community value, meaning the use of the site cannot be changed.

Plans to build six flats and seven homes on the grounds of Leiston Police Station were given the go-ahead earlier this year, while Woodbridge’s former station received planning permission to be converted into flats back in 2017.

