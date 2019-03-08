Pre-school makes rapid improvements to win 'good' inspection rating

Little Hoppers are celebrating receiving a 'Good' rating from Ofsted Picture: Little Hoppers Archant

The owner of a Felixstowe pre-school is delighted the nursery has turned a corner following a "quite difficult" period to receive a "good" rating in an Ofsted report.

Penny Bonnet, who owns and manages Little Hoppers Pre-School in Wadgate Road, said: "The team have worked incredibly hard this year to create an environment where all children and families feel welcome and safe.

"We are all really proud of the comments the inspector made about our wonderfully behaved children and the positive relationships we have with our parents."

Little Hoppers had previously been rated "inadequate" by Ofsted.

However, a change in strategy has now seen the pre-school receive praise for its relationship with parents, strong staff morale and Mrs Bonnet's clear vision for Little Hoppers.

Mrs Bonnet added: "I would like to say a huge well done to all my team and to our lovely parents for their continued support."