Felixstowe people pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Tributes have been paid to the Queen by visitors to Felixstowe seafront, who described her importance in being able to unite the nation in changing times.

The Union flag flew at half-mast outside Felixstowe Town Hall on Friday morning, while the town council was also arranging a book of condolence following news of the Queen’s death at Balmoral on Thursday.

Friends Tim McGuire and Malcolm Stafford are both involved with Felixstowe Master Mariners Club, which fosters comradeship among seafarers.

The club’s members used to toast the Queen, they said, as they reflected on her reign while enjoying a coffee sat at the outdoor tables beside the promenade.

Ipswich resident Mr McGuire said his overriding emotion was "sadness", adding: “She always had the love of the nation. It was more than an individual thing and therefore the loss of the Queen makes it personal.

“Everybody has got a story to tell about the Queen, whether it is Jubilee parties or anniversaries. She was like the social cement to society and provided that kind of cohesion where she could bring everyone together.”

He added the UK was unique in the western world because it was a democratic, capitalist state headed by a monarch with a "large dollop" of social welfare.

“I travel the world and see different systems, but it really makes you appreciate what you have at home,” Mr McGuire added.

Mr Stafford, from Felixstowe, echoed his friend’s sentiments, adding: “Would I describe myself as a Royalist? Probably not, but on the other hand, what is the alternative?”

Dog walker Roger Brookes recalled a visit by the Queen to Felixstowe during the 1970s and said now having His Majesty King Charles III as the head of state would be strange for many people after her long reign.

“If you look at republics, they change the head of state every few years, but they have not got the same connection to the country, whereas the Queen was the figurehead, she was someone reliable and I will miss her.

“I remember taking my children to watch the car drive past when she visited Felixstowe and you felt something, a connection.”

Vanessa Bewley, from Ipswich, also reflected the importance of the stability provided by the Queen, as well as the work she did for charity.

She said: “She gave us a lot of stability. When there has been a lot of prime ministers, she has been the constant. I always found the weekly meeting with the prime minister reassuring in that they had to explain their actions to someone they respected.”