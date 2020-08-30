E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Felixstowe Radio forced off air after weekend burglary at studio

PUBLISHED: 16:20 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 30 August 2020

The burglars smashed through the door at Felixstowe Radio. Picture: FELIXSTOWE RADIO

The burglars smashed through the door at Felixstowe Radio. Picture: FELIXSTOWE RADIO

A Suffolk community radio station was forced off the air for several hours at the weekend after burglars broke into its premises overnight and stole computers and broadcasting equipment.

Computer equipment was stolen from Felixstowe Radio. Picture: FELIXSTOWE RADIOComputer equipment was stolen from Felixstowe Radio. Picture: FELIXSTOWE RADIO

But Felixstowe Radio was back on air by Saturday evening after the community rallied around and offered to replace the stolen items.

The break-in was discovered on Saturday morning and prevented most of the day’s programmes from going out.

When volunteers arrived to start broadcasting, they found that entry had been forced by smashing a door.

Inside the building, broadcasting equipment had been tampered with, some audio equipment had been stolen.

Police were called and scene of crime officers arrived very soon after the report.

The damage meant it was impossible to broadcast live so an automated programme was broadcast on Felixstowe Radio’s fm and Online transmissions.

Felixstowe Radio is a community radio station run and staffed completely by volunteers.

Director Julie Mason said she was amazed by the public response when the news first broke: “Offers of help and replacement equipment came flooding in, while volunteers worked all day to clear up the damage. One local organisation even sent round coffee for the workers, and monetary donations were made through their website.”

The volunteers were also heartened by comments on social media from listeners and supporters who were shocked by the events.

Felixstowe Radio was able to return to live broadcasting in the early evening.

