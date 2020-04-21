Call for families to celebrate VE Day in their front gardens

VE Day events, like this previous one in Lavenham, will not be taking place this year Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

A Suffolk branch of the Royal British Legion is encouraging people to celebrate VE Day from the comfort of their own homes this year.

Darren Aitchison, chairman of the Felixstowe branch of the Royal British Legion Picture: FELIXSTOWE TOWN COUNCIL Darren Aitchison, chairman of the Felixstowe branch of the Royal British Legion Picture: FELIXSTOWE TOWN COUNCIL

VE Day or Victory in Europe Day is due to take place on May 8 and marks the end of the Second World War in Europe. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the event.

The Felixstowe branch of Royal British Legion is asking local people to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day with a number of stay at home activities in the wake of the coronavirus.

Like many others, the branch was supposed to be marking the anniversary with a series of special events, which have since been cancelled.

“We were going to be organising an event down at the beachfront event space and another in the town,” said Darren Aitchison, branch chairman.

“Both have been cancelled.”

The branch has proposed three different activities for people to get involved in.

“We wanted to do something people could do at home,” said Mr Aitchison.

“We are encouraging people to decorate their houses and have picnics in the garden.

“We are running a competition for the best decorated houses.”

Those who win the branch’s competition will receive four tickets to its Festival of Remembrance event, which is due to take place in November.

Mr Aitchison is also asking people to carry out elements which would have been part of the original celebratory events.

“Anyone who is a bugler if they could play the Last Post at about 3pm,” said Mr Aitchison.

“That would have been one of the bits at the event.”

Standard bearing was also set to be an important part of the VE Day event. It’s hoped that those with standards from different organisations will now bear them, outside their own homes.

“We are encouraging people who are standard bearers to parade at 3pm,” said Mr Aitchison.

“Whether that’s Scouts or cadets etc.”

Similar events are expected to take place across Suffolk and the UK.

Anyone wanting to take part in the Felixstowe Royal British Legion’s events can send them pictures via their photos to its page on Facebook or email felixstowe.vicechairman@rbl.community.

