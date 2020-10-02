E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Felixstowe student returns to school after positive Covid test

PUBLISHED: 12:17 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 02 October 2020

A student at Felixstowe School, previously called Felixstowe Academy, tested positive for Covid-19 last month Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Archant

A student in Felixstowe has returned to school after testing positive for Covid-19 last month.

Felixstowe School, formerly known as Felixstowe Academy, confirmed one of its students had tested positive for the virus and had not been in school since September 18.

But the school has confirmed all coronavirus self-isolation protocols had been followed and the student has now returned, with no other cases confirmed among staff and other students.

Emma Wilson-Downes, headteacher at Felixstowe School, said: “We can confirm that the school has had a positive test for Covid-19 amongst the student body.

“The student had not been in school since September 18 and, as a result, Public Health England has advised us that we do not need to take any further steps.

“The student has now made a full recovery and has returned to school. “We would like to thank all staff, students and our community who have been so supportive of Felixstowe School since the start of the new school year.”

