Remembrance 2018: Thousands gather in Felixstowe for civic service

The largest crowds many people had seen - estimated at more than 3,000 - turned up to the Felixstowe Remembrance Day event on the seafront. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Thousands of people turned out in a coastal town to pay their respects to those who gave their lives during the First World War.

A civic remembrance service took place at 9.45am on Sunday at St John’s Church, Felixstowe, followed by the act of remembrance at the war memorial at 10.45am.

Another service was then held at the war graves in Felixstowe Cemetery, with people gathering at noon for a 12.15pm start.

In the evening, from 6.15pm, there was a procession from the war memorial, with 163 volunteer torch-bearers paying tribute to the 163 men from the town and nearby villages who died during the war.

This also included a beacon-lighting, with the best place to watch the evening procession being from the Town Hall Gardens.

The event followed a series of commemorations in the town in the days leading up to Armistice Day, with an exhibition of the town’s contribution to the war effort at Felixstowe Library and a poppy trail at the Church if St Peter and St Paul.