'Quagmire' path finally paved over after years of delay

The new footpath will provide better links throughout Felixstowe Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Archant

Surfacing work on a footpath at the centre of a decade of negotiations between Suffolk Highways and a supermarket has finally been completed.

The path has now been widened for easier use by cyclists and walkerd Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS The path has now been widened for easier use by cyclists and walkerd Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

An "almost impassable" path regularly described as a "quagmire" has finally been paved over after years of negotiations.

The brand new footpath connecting Grange Farm Avenue and Grange Road in Felixstowe will officially reopen in the new year and provide better access links in the town, community leaders say.

Community leaders had been calling for the footpath to surfaced over for more than decade, with former councillor Michael Sharman describing it as a "quagmire" and "almost impassable" in wet weather.

Funding for the project was secured many years ago - but the redevelopment could not commence without overcoming various legal hurdles, as supermarket chain Morrisons owned part of the path's land.

Community leaders have praised the surfacing of the path after a decade of campaigning Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Community leaders have praised the surfacing of the path after a decade of campaigning Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

However negotiations between Suffolk Highways and Morrisons are believed to have come to a resolution, with an eight-week long surfacing project beginning at the end of October.

Suffolk Highways said on Twitter: "Over the last eight weeks, we have been working with Manit Contractors to install a new footpath link between Grange Farm Avenue and Grange Road, Felixstowe.

"The works are now complete.

"Please not that part of the site will remain fenced off until the new year due to saturated ground."

As well as being surfaced over, the path has also been widened and had tactile paving removed.

Community leaders have praised the new footpath, saying it provides residents with easier access to other parts of the town and promotes a healthier lifestyle.

Mr Sharman said: "The path looks absolutely marvellous. It's ideal for cyclists, walkers and joggers.

"It's going to make life easier for residents to access local services.

"This new path could be the spur to bring more cycle lanes to the town and get people more active."

Town councillor Graham Newman added: "I'm absolutely delighted the surfacing work has been finished. It will make an enormous difference for people using the path. It's now what a cycle path should be.

"I'm looking forward to more connections in the town being upgraded."