Cafe planned for site of former sweet shop

The building in Hamilton Road when it was the Sweet Hut Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans have been submitted to convert the site of a popular former sweet shop in Felixstowe town centre into a cafe.

The property, in Hamilton Road in the town, was previously home to the Sweet Hut before it closed several years ago.

Before that it had been the Peter Brigggs shoe shop.

Now there are proposals to reinvigorate the site after it has been vacant but extended in size.

Nick Barber, Felixstowe town mayor, said he believes a food and drink establishment would do very well if planning permission was granted by East Suffolk Council - and said the town's high street was in good health.

Mr Barber said: "I would be very pleased if the space was filled. It's been a bit of an eyesore and there's been some problems.

"Felixstowe is bucking the national trend as we don't have that many empty spaces in the town.

"The more independents we can get in the town the better.

"Cafes and restaurants don't tend to go bust."