Good Friday set to be Suffolk And Essex's hottest day of the year

Kai and Alfie Cook enjoying their ice creams Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Sunbathers armed with ice creams and deck chairs could again swarm on the Suffolk seaside ahead of what could be the hottest day of the year.

Katie Vagnerova with an ice cream sundae from The Little Ice Cream Shop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Katie Vagnerova with an ice cream sundae from The Little Ice Cream Shop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A misty start to yesterday morning wasn't enough to stop Thursday from being the hottest day of the year, with seaside resorts such as Felixstowe enjoying an influx of tourists as the Easter school holidays come to a close.

But temperatures today look set to continue to rise, potentially again becoming the hottest day of the year for East Anglia.

Forecaster Phil Garner from Norwich-based WeatherQuest said today could indeed be the warmest, saying temperatures could push into the twenties - potentially up to 23C in inland areas throughout the weekend.

Coastal areas will be slightly cooler due to easterly winds, although no rain is forecast for what should be a cloud-free day.

Gurkanwal, Jasminder, Jasdeep and Deepwant Singh enjoying a day at the seaside Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Gurkanwal, Jasminder, Jasdeep and Deepwant Singh enjoying a day at the seaside Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MetOffice forecasters predict that temperatures this weekend could be higher than popular Mediterranean holiday resorts Marbella, Corfu and Ibiza, making it the perfect excuse for a bank holiday barbecue.

Local businesses and tourism boards have spoken of the benefits good weather brings to the country, with Helen Greengrass from Felixstowe Forward saying: “Good weather always means good takings for our businesses and this is the first real weekend of the season, so it will be a great start.”