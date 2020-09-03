Your chance to explore Felixstowe’s history in virtual tour

Felixstowe's Seafront Gardens will feature in the Heritage Open Days event Picture: SIMON PARKER

The stories behind Felixstowe’s iconic landmarks will be explored in a digital ‘open day’ next weekend.

The Harvest House in Felixstowe is another location set to be explored Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY The Harvest House in Felixstowe is another location set to be explored Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

The Heritage Open Days event is being hosted in the seaside town on Saturday, September 12, but the coronavirus pandemic has meant all content will be distributed online.

Viewers will be treated to video tours on Visit Felixstowe’s social media channels of key locations in the town, such as the Seafront Gardens, Harvest House and town hall.

The virtual open day starts at 9am, though organisers have confirmed all content from the day will be posted to YouTube shortly after.

Paul Grant, from Felixstowe Forward and the Landguard Partnership, said: “As it is not possible to open venues to visit in person in 2020, we are excited to present a special ‘virtual’ day of tours, stories and pictures to give everyone a wonderful taster of Felixstowe’s history and heritage.”

