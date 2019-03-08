Flood warnings in Essex and Suffolk as public urged to take care near coasts

Woodbridge has a flood warning in place for March 23, with water expected to hit the marina Picture: WOODBRIDGE TOWN COUNCIL Archant

Three amber flood warnings are in place for coasts and riverbanks in the region, as high tides are set to affect roads near the water.

Riverbanks as inland as Ipswich are potentially susceptible to flooding when high tide arrives around 12.30pm on Saturday, March 23.

The government has issued amber warnings - meaning that flooding is possible in these areas and members of the public should be prepared - for coastal roads and walkways near Colchester, Mersea Island, the Shotley peninsula, Ipswich, and waterways as far north as Woodbridge and Melton.

The warning for the tidal Deben estuary says: “There is a possibility of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 12.23pm and 2.23pm this afternoon.

“Tides are expected to be higher than usual due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides.

“We expect high tide levels at Felixstowe Ferry waterfront and riverside areas at Woodbridge and Waldringfield.”

The same warning is in place for areas close to the banks of the River Orwell, River Stour, Colne and Blackwater estuaries and the salt marshes of the Dengie peninsula.

The warnings are expected to be lifted around 2.30pm and there are currently no warnings in place for high tides for the rest of the weekend.