Felixstowe Opportunity Group relaunches after pandemic

Felixstowe Opportunity Group volunteers at the re-opening with the mayor of Felixstowe. - Credit: Felixstowe Opportunity Group

A long-standing group that supports families with children with additional needs has been relaunched after months of closure due to the pandemic.

The Felixstowe Opportunity Group (FOG), based in the Felixstowe School grounds, is under new leadership with Stevie Collin having taken charge.

FOG aims to support children with additional needs, their siblings, parents, and carers.

It offers twice-weekly play sessions starting March 4. Children from birth to five years old will be able to enjoy all the activities on offer, including a snack, for a small charge.

The centre offers activities including a soft play area, sensory room, outside playroom, an enclosed garden, free flow plays and adult-led activities.

During the school holidays, school-aged children are also welcome to attend the sessions, allowing parents and carers some respite in the on-site parent lounge.

Mayor of Felixstowe cutting the ribbon to open the centre again after the pandemic - Credit: Felixstowe Opportunity Group

The Little Foggies play sessions are for babies and children up to four years along with their parents or carers. These started February 22, and are the first sessions the charity has done in months.

Stevie Collin, the leader and driving force behind the relaunch of Felixstowe Opportunity Group, said: “This is a perfect time to start as there are so many children who have been born in the last couple of years that have had little to no social interaction at all and these babies will need to learn how to be sociable before they have to go to school.

“We can offer a safe place for them to learn some of the skills that they need to cope with life in a classroom, also many of the young mums have missed out on being able to chat to other young mums something that I took for granted when my children were young.

“For the future, we are planning to introduce sessions for children with additional needs, lots of fund-raising events, an afternoon drop-in session for older people in the local area who have not been able to socialise much, gardening clubs, life skills for teens, craft clubs etc.”