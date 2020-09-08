E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Felsted school students through to Britain’s Got Talent semi-final

PUBLISHED: 16:30 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 08 September 2020

Three musicians from Felsted School, Sana, Charles and Shesh are through to the Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals. Picture: FELSTED SCHOOL

Three musicians from Felsted School, Sana, Charles and Shesh are through to the Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals. Picture: FELSTED SCHOOL

FELSTED SCHOOL

Musicians from Felsted School hope to prove ‘classical is cool’ when they perform in the Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals as part of the Chineke! Junior Orchestra.

Three musicians from Felsted School, Sana, Charles and Shesh are through to the Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals with the Chineke! Junior Orchestra. Picture: Syco/Thames/ITV PlcThree musicians from Felsted School, Sana, Charles and Shesh are through to the Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals with the Chineke! Junior Orchestra. Picture: Syco/Thames/ITV Plc

Sana, 16, her brother Shesh, 14 and Charles, 16, are all members of the dynamic British youth orchestra – which aims to create opportunities for black and minority ethnic (BME) musicians in mainstream orchestras where they are currently underrepresented.

The three teenagers, who are all music scholars at Felsted School and are also part of the Junior Guildhall Orchestra and the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, auditioned for the ITV talent show at the London Palladium at the start of 2020.

The Chineke! Junior Orchestra received a standing ovation from all four judges, with Simon Cowell saying their talent was “off the chart”.

The group of 11 to 22 year olds received four ‘yeses’, putting them through to the live shows.

Three musicians from Felsted School, Sana, Charles and Shesh are through to the Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals with the Chineke! Junior Orchestra. Picture: Syco/Thames/ITV PlcThree musicians from Felsted School, Sana, Charles and Shesh are through to the Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals with the Chineke! Junior Orchestra. Picture: Syco/Thames/ITV Plc

There was a long wait for the musicians as coronavirus delayed the live shows, but they were delighted to hear they had been selected as one of just 40 acts through to the semi-final.

Sana said: “It was a fantastic experience performing to the judges and to such a large audience and then progressing to the next round.

“We have really enjoyed this experience so far and are looking forward to the next stage of the competition.”

The Chineke! Junior Orchestra is currently rehearsing for the semi-finals which will be airing on Saturday evenings on ITV and STV.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

School hit by coronavirus outbreak will not fully re-open for two weeks - as 50 staff tested

Samuel Ward Academy, where a coronavirus outbreak has led to more than 120 pupils self-isolating Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Detectives get 12 extra hours to quiz teenager suspected of shooting boy, 15

Uniformed officers were this morning standing outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place. The road is still closed with police tape.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Road blocked after collision between motorcyclist and car

A motorcyclist and a car have collided on the A1101 at Lackford Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Live: Young Gunners visit Portman Road as Blues begin EFL Trophy bid

Ipswich Town take on Arsenal tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

All of today’s developments in Kesgrave shooting

Uniformed officers were this morning standing outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place. The road is still closed with police tape. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN