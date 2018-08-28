Partly Cloudy

Talented trio reach national fencing championships

PUBLISHED: 17:13 29 January 2019

County success for Great Yarmouth Fencing Club's young fencers.

County success for Great Yarmouth Fencing Club's young fencers.

Archant

A fencing club is celebrating after three of its talented young members qualified for the British Fencing Junior Championships.

Evangeline Lawrence, from Lowestoft, who has once again qualified for the British Fencing Junior Championships. Picture: Nick ButcherEvangeline Lawrence, from Lowestoft, who has once again qualified for the British Fencing Junior Championships. Picture: Nick Butcher

Isabele Narburgh, Evangeline Lawrence and Yasmin Narli each produced impressive performances in their disciplines at an Eastern Region qualifying event in Stevenage at the weekend.

They ensured there will be representation at the championships for Great Yarmouth and Waveney Fencing Club, which trains at Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft.

Isabele qualified in the u12 sabre category, while Yasmin will compete in the u18 foil contest when the competition is held in Sheffield this May.

Evangeline has qualified for the second year in succession and will take part in the u14 foil event.

The championships, to be held at the English Institute of Sports, are open to the best fencers from across the UK and will see different age groups compete in the three disciplines of Foil, Sabre and Epee.

The opportunity serves as important stepping stone for fencers who harbour hope of going on to represent Great Britain.

Great Yarmouth and Waveney Fencing Club meets at 7.30pm every Thursday evening at Ormiston Denes Academy, Lowestoft.

