Fire service called after country road crash

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to a crash in the Fenstead End Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

The fire service has been called following a collision between two cars in a rural Suffolk road.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended the scene of the collision in Fenstead End, near Boxted, shortly before 1.20pm.

The crash involved a Ford Ranger pick-up and a Seat Arona saloon.

A police spokesman said those involved suffered minor injuries.

Three fire engines from Long Melford, Wickhambrook and Bury St Edmunds were called.

It is understood the fire service attended due to fears on of the cars was emitting smoke, although the police spokesman it turned out to be steam.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.