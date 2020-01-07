E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New shop for sustainable soft toys gets go ahead in Woodbridge

PUBLISHED: 14:45 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 07 January 2020

A new toy design shop is heading for Church Street at the former Neals Estate Agents outlet. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A new toy design shop is heading for Church Street at the former Neals Estate Agents outlet. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A handmade toy company is hoping to breathe new life into a former estate agents after being granted permission to convert the Woodbridge offices into a shop.

Plans to alter internal and external parts of the Grade II listed building have been submitted to make way for Ferrars Design. Picture: COURTESY OF EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL PLANNING APPLICATION DEPT.Plans to alter internal and external parts of the Grade II listed building have been submitted to make way for Ferrars Design. Picture: COURTESY OF EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL PLANNING APPLICATION DEPT.

The unit, in Church Street, has been empty since the end of 2018 - and now a company making handmade toys is setting up shop in the Grade II listed building.

Ferrar Design was established in 2011 by Kerry Ferrar - and she has run the firm from her home in Great Glemham ever since, selling the designs in Vanil, the Scandinavian-inspired shop, also situated in Church Street.

Now, due to business growth, she needs to expand to a wider area and a more commercial setting.

Her plans to alter internal and external parts of the structure including demolition of the 1950s staircase have been approved by East Suffolk Council.

But she has assured residents that the renovations will have no significant impact on the heritage value of the property.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Ferrar plans to create a consulting space for meetings, workshops and new product launches, within the store.

She uses Fairtrade organic materials to make her artisan soft fabric toys and her designs are hand crafted by a strong network of makers in Woodbridge, Orford, Framlingham and Felixstowe.

The new outlet will generate four job vacancies - two full-time, and two part-time positions.

In a statement, Ms Ferrar, said: "The opportunity to move the business to 26 Church Street is the natural next step for us as a business.

"Our ambition is to convert the building back into not only a home for our family but also retail and office space to support our growing business.

"We feel that this would provide the perfect balance between the original configuration of the building as a house with retail space and its subsequent commercial use after it was converted by the Neals in 1959.

"We would like to return the building to its original splendour and contribute to the ambition to continue to breathe life back into Church Street."

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dad found four-year-old son dead after mother killed herself, inquest told

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Paramedics found man armed with knife and meat cleaver outside flat

Paramedics were called to the flat by Neale Wood Picture: ARCHANT

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Where’s the best place to go glamping - and save the world at the same time?

The accommodation is about as glamorous as glamping gets

Traffic chaos as A14 slip road closed for recovery of overturned lorry

Single lorry accident on A140/A14 roundabout at around 9.45am Picture: NICK BERRY

The Trial of Christine Keeler: Why do women always get blamed for sex scandals?

Sophie Cookson, left, as Christine Keeler in the BBC's The Trial of Christine Keeler. We've always been intrigued by scandal, says James Marston
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists