Festival of Suffolk online shop is open ahead of first major event
- Credit: Archant
This year's Festival of Suffolk is set to be one of the county's biggest ever community celebrations - and merchandise for the big occasion is now available.
Our online shop has T-shirts, hoodies, mugs. coasters, bags and more which all feature the festival branding marking the momentous event and year.
The festival is Suffolk's way of marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year celebrations. There are a series of events taking place between May and September under the festival banner.
The merchandise available includes the festival logo as well as the beautiful festival emblem created by Joe Barnes, from Southwold.
The festival begins on Saturday May 14 with a special family race day at Newmarket Racecourse. As well as racing, there will be Suffolk Punches and two aircraft, a Spitfire and Hurricane, flown in for the day.
A 540-mile Torch Relay starts on May 13 and pass through 250 towns and villages, with community champions nominated to bear the torch on its journey.
The Festival of the Sea will incorporate the Lowestoft Maritime Festival, the Royal Navy, fishing industry, boatbuilding firms, the RNLI and celebrating their impact on the economy and communities. A flotilla of more than 100 ships will sail from Harwich North in June.
There will also be a business expo, the Let's Rock concert at Trinity Park in September, and a youth/community games in Bury St Edmunds in July.
The Queen’s Green Canopy will see more than 750,000 trees planted – one for every resident in Suffolk – throughout the year.
And a special book collating articles about Suffolk from 90 national and international authors, called A Garland for Suffolk, is due to be released on May 5.
Meanwhile, there are many other established events which will include a Festival of Suffolk theme - including the Suffolk Show - and community events held.
Suffolk Day, held on June 21, will of course be themed around the festival too.
To find out more details about any of the events or how you can get involved, visit www.festivalofsuffolk.org
To visit our Suffolk Store and see what merchandise is available, visit www.suffolkstore.co.uk/festival-of-suffolk