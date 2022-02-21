Festival of Suffolk torch relay to visit 250 towns and villages
- Credit: The Festival of Suffolk
A 550-mile torch relay will visit 250 towns and villages in Suffolk as part of a major event celebrating the Queen's platinum jubilee.
The Festival of Suffolk Torch Relay will form a key part of the celebrations which are set to become the county's biggest ever community event.
The torch will start its journey in Brandon on Friday May 22, before making its way through 250 towns and villages, reaching its conclusion at the Suffolk Show at Trinity Park, on Wednesday June 1.
Selected community heroes will be accompanying the torch as it makes its way around the county, alongside the Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw team, with the rickshaws from Stowmarket and Framlingham joining along the route.
The rickshaw services are run as charities that offer free rides to those who are experiencing mobile or social isolation, allowing people to get outside and interact with people.
Volunteer organiser, Mark Brennan, said: “This is so exciting now that people are starting to hear about the festival.
“When I was asked to organise something to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Suffolk, I was asked to come up with something to engage as much of our communities as possible.
"My idea is a symbolic torch relay that will go to every town with a population over 500, and the villages in between. It’s a cross between the BBC Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge and the Olympic Torch Relay.”
Most Read
- 1 Planning permission for 210 village homes quashed in the High Court
- 2 Storm Franklin to hit Suffolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening
- 3 Five of the quirkiest places to eat and drink in Suffolk
- 4 Over 1,000 homes without power after Storm Franklin batters county
- 5 See inside £1.35m east Suffolk home with 'exceptional' river views
- 6 Permission for 75 homes granted after 20 years of waiting
- 7 Person in hospital after being attacked in Sudbury town centre
- 8 Micro-brewery set to open at Suffolk business park
- 9 North Stander: I'm being proved wrong - and I'm delighted about it!
- 10 10 Suffolk celebrities and where they went to school
Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw pilot, David Fisher, said: “Our rickshaws are accessible to everyone.
"In Bury we have four passenger rickshaws and a cargo one that’s been adapted for wheelchairs. I am looking forward to meeting people in the different towns and villages.”
Director of communications for the Festival of Suffolk, Tim Holder, said: “It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the arrival of Festival of Suffolk, and will show how brilliant the county is as everyone comes together.
“We need nominations now for local heroes with stories to tell, who will ride in the rickshaw and carry the Torch. It’s a real grassroots start to the celebrations.”
The torch is currently being made in Suffolk, with the design a closely guarded secret, but the design "will have great symbolism for the county and the Queen."
Nominations for community heroes can be made on the Festival of Suffolk website or to local Parish Councils.