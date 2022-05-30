News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Torch relay to reach 'spectacular' conclusion at Suffolk Show pageant

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 12:46 PM May 30, 2022
The Torch on its route around Suffolk.

The Torch on its route around Suffolk. - Credit: Festival of Suffolk

A 500-person strong pageant will welcome the Festival of Suffolk torch on the last day of the Suffolk Show at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

The torch will be welcomed by parachutists, marching bands, military personnel and representatives from different organisations, emergency and NHS workers from around the county.

Following the conclusion of the grand ring events at 4pm on Wednesday (June 1) the Red Devils Parachute team will jump in flying a Festival of Suffolk flag, signalling the start of the pageant.

Red Devils parachute team in action.

Red Devils parachute team in action. - Credit: Red Devils

Organiser of the pageant, Colonel Anthony Fairbanks, who is also a deputy lieutenant of Suffolk, said: “It has been a wonderful privilege to put the pageant together and to work with so many wonderful people from across Suffolk.

"This is a truly unique event for a unique occasion and hopefully we have produced a fitting spectacle that truly honours and celebrates Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, something we will never see again in our lifetime and one not to be missed."  

The festival torch will arrive with world motocross champion, Jake Nicholls. Jake's father, local businessman, Guy Nicholls’ company Tru-7, are the main sponsors of this summer’s Festival of Suffolk.

The rickshaws which have completed the 550-mile torch relay will be at the event alongside flags from the 54 commonwealth nations being carried by Ipswich schoolchildren.

Jake Nicholls, motorcross world champion

Jake Nicholls, motocross world champion, will arrive with the torch. - Credit: Marc Carter

Most Read

  1. 1 Why you may spot Hollywood megastar Judi Dench in Suffolk today
  2. 2 Highways chiefs fear 'severe impact' of 1,375-home plans
  3. 3 Road closures in Suffolk to be aware of ahead of the Jubilee Bank Holiday
  1. 4 Highways officials to discuss speed limits on busy Suffolk road
  2. 5 When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?
  3. 6 Town's midfield magician has left the building... but will he return for season three?
  4. 7 Hurst gunning for play-off final glory as Cook's Chesterfield fall short
  5. 8 Regeneration plans proposed for 'deprived' coastal village
  6. 9 'Fantastic' chance to bring community pub back to life
  7. 10 Serious fire breaks out at home in Ipswich residential street

The USAF Wings of Swing jazz band from the Ramstein air base in Germany will be providing music as the procession gathers.

The pageant will be led by around 200 military representatives associated with Suffolk, and will be followed in by 15 of the Suffolk Show stewards, wearing the traditional bowler hat.

Everyone taking place in the pageant will receive a special jubilee coin. 

Chair of the Festival of Suffolk, Mark Pendlington, said: ‘‘The Festival of Suffolk’s spectacular Jubilee Pageant will bring many thousands of people together from every community and from all corners of our county in celebration of HM Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"The Pageant will certainly be a magnificent and joyful celebration and a high-point of the Festival for all to enjoy at The Suffolk Show.

"Perhaps even more importantly, it will also be the first of many hundreds of very special local events and festivities that Suffolk has planned across the Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend and throughout the summer." 

USAFE Band Traditional Jazz Group

USAFE ‘Wings of Swing’ marching jazz band. - Credit: US Air Force


Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk this weekend

Suffolk Live News

What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Henley's of Wivenhoe has been awarded the best fish and chip shop in London & South East England. Fr

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The most popular Suffolk fish and chip shop

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The timber-framed cabins at Toad Hall Lodges, a health retreat near Southwold

London couple transform Suffolk home into an 'intimate' lifestyle retreat

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
EADT CHRIS MILLS / DOMINIC Tendring Hall in its heyday PICTURE CONTRIBUTED

Forbidden Suffolk: 5 more places you can't visit in Suffolk

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon