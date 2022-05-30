Torch relay to reach 'spectacular' conclusion at Suffolk Show pageant

The Torch on its route around Suffolk. - Credit: Festival of Suffolk

A 500-person strong pageant will welcome the Festival of Suffolk torch on the last day of the Suffolk Show at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

The torch will be welcomed by parachutists, marching bands, military personnel and representatives from different organisations, emergency and NHS workers from around the county.

Following the conclusion of the grand ring events at 4pm on Wednesday (June 1) the Red Devils Parachute team will jump in flying a Festival of Suffolk flag, signalling the start of the pageant.

Red Devils parachute team in action. - Credit: Red Devils

Organiser of the pageant, Colonel Anthony Fairbanks, who is also a deputy lieutenant of Suffolk, said: “It has been a wonderful privilege to put the pageant together and to work with so many wonderful people from across Suffolk.

"This is a truly unique event for a unique occasion and hopefully we have produced a fitting spectacle that truly honours and celebrates Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, something we will never see again in our lifetime and one not to be missed."

The festival torch will arrive with world motocross champion, Jake Nicholls. Jake's father, local businessman, Guy Nicholls’ company Tru-7, are the main sponsors of this summer’s Festival of Suffolk.

The rickshaws which have completed the 550-mile torch relay will be at the event alongside flags from the 54 commonwealth nations being carried by Ipswich schoolchildren.

Jake Nicholls, motocross world champion, will arrive with the torch. - Credit: Marc Carter

The USAF Wings of Swing jazz band from the Ramstein air base in Germany will be providing music as the procession gathers.

The pageant will be led by around 200 military representatives associated with Suffolk, and will be followed in by 15 of the Suffolk Show stewards, wearing the traditional bowler hat.

Everyone taking place in the pageant will receive a special jubilee coin.

Chair of the Festival of Suffolk, Mark Pendlington, said: ‘‘The Festival of Suffolk’s spectacular Jubilee Pageant will bring many thousands of people together from every community and from all corners of our county in celebration of HM Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"The Pageant will certainly be a magnificent and joyful celebration and a high-point of the Festival for all to enjoy at The Suffolk Show.

"Perhaps even more importantly, it will also be the first of many hundreds of very special local events and festivities that Suffolk has planned across the Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend and throughout the summer."

USAFE ‘Wings of Swing’ marching jazz band. - Credit: US Air Force



