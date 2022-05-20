Gallery: How Festival of Suffolk's torch relay has lit up the county in first week

Gallery

The Festival of Suffolk torch relay has completed the first week of its 588-mile journey around the county - with big crowds turning out and a feelgood factor throughout its journey.

The relay, organised by Mark Brennan, has seen community-nominated torchbearers help the torch on its way. The event is a key part of the Festival of Suffolk, celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Other events planned include the Suffolk Community Games, Festival of the Sea and Let's Rock concert at Trinity Park in September.

The relay began in Brandon on May 13, and will end on Wednesday June 1 at the Suffolk Show.

The torch began this week's journey in Barningham on Monday (May 16), visiting places like Ixworth and Bardwell before finishing the day at Moreton Hall.

Tuesday (May 17) began in Bury St Edmunds and ended in Withersfield. Wednesday's (May 18) route started in Haverhill and ended in Long Melford, via Clare and Cavendish amongst other towns and villages.

On Thursday (May 19) the torch began the day in Sudbury, before making its way to Stoke by Nayland and finishing up in Stutton.

The torch began on Friday (May 20) morning at the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook.

Deborah Sweeney, sister-in-charge at RHS was a nominated torchbearer and said: “It was an honour to have been nominated to be a torchbearer for RHS and a memorable moment for me to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in this way.”

Deborah Sweeney (Lead Nurse at RHS) and pupil Charlie Allison (Year 12), a representative for the schools Charity Team, took part as Torch Bearers for the Festival of Suffolk Torch Relay on the 20th May as it passed through the Royal Hospital School, Holbrook - Credit: Royal Hospital School

Over the weekend the torch will be making its way around the Ipswich and Hadleigh area before beginning the week in Stowmarket.

Gislingham, Debenham, Eye, and Bungay will all be visited over the next seven days, with a full list of places that form part of the route available here.

More information about the Festival of Suffolk and can be found on the event's website, while progress of the torch relay is available via a tracker.

