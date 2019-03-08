Sunshine and Showers

Five-day forecast

Suffolk music festival will raise money for Teigan

PUBLISHED: 13:54 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 12 April 2019

Teigan Bayliss, aged 7, her smile has inspired a festival called TeigyFest which will take place in May Picture: TONY BAYLISS

Teigan Bayliss, aged 7, her smile has inspired a festival called TeigyFest which will take place in May Picture: TONY BAYLISS

Tony Bayliss

A two-day music festival will raise money for a Suffolk girl who was diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy after being kissed by someone with a cold sore.

Rebecca Bayliss with her daughter Teigan Picture: TONY BAYLISSRebecca Bayliss with her daughter Teigan Picture: TONY BAYLISS

Teigan Bayliss who is now seven, was born a healthy baby but at two-weeks-old she contracted meningitis from the cold sore virus and suffered brain damage.

Her parents, Tony and Rebecca, from Stanningfield, near Bury St Edmunds, set up a trust called TeiganSmile after their daughter’s sparkling smile to raise awareness about the dangers of kissing newborns on the lips.

Many fundraising and awareness events have followed, with money raised helping Teigan and other families get access to the support they need.

TeigyFest 2019, the biggest event to date, will take place on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 at Suffolk Academy in Barrow, near Bury, and will feature of host of tribute acts to artists such as Bob Marley, Queen, Little Mix and Abba.

From left: Five-year-old Tracey Bayliss with Teigan and their mum Rebecca Bayliss Picture: TONY BAYLISSFrom left: Five-year-old Tracey Bayliss with Teigan and their mum Rebecca Bayliss Picture: TONY BAYLISS

Local musicians will also perform over the weekend including Adam Thomas, who has written and performed the official Teigan charity single Smile, which is available to download.

Money from the event will go towards sending Teigan for stem cell therapy and to the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

MORE: Why you should never kiss a newborn on the lips

Mr Bayliss said raising awareness is very much a key aim of the event.

“Everyone needs to know about this virus and what it does to children and families,” he said.

Rebecca, Tony and their family believe it was Teigan’s smile that got them through the incredibly difficult time Picture: TONY BAYLISSRebecca, Tony and their family believe it was Teigan’s smile that got them through the incredibly difficult time Picture: TONY BAYLISS

“Be mindful of kissing babies on the lips and wash your hands when you are around newborns. I have seen stories about other infants having this same virus and some unfortunately don’t survive.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you. There a not a lot of cases on this but it’s starting to spread more and more.”

Adam Harding, from the company Phoenix Events East, started working alongside Mr Bayliss at his events last year.

“We got involved as Tony needed a company that would meet his events needs,” he said.  “It’s going to be a unique event, and there is something for everyone, a real-life mermaid called Merlula, tribute acts endorsed by the original acts and some great local talent.

“We have really tried to make every part of this unique to Teigan, right down to the ice-cream as we even have a Teigan tub based on her favourite ice-cream.”

For more information on TeigyFest and for tickets, visit www.teigyfest.co.uk

