Hundreds of festive runners race in forest challenge

PUBLISHED: 15:59 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 07 December 2019

Runners could take park on a 10k run or on the half marathon. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Runners could take park on a 10k run or on the half marathon. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

More than 400 runners in Christmas fancy dress participated in the Festive Forest Challenge through Suffolk woodlands today - raising thousands for vital hospice care.

The charity run raises funds for the St Nicholas Hospice. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe charity run raises funds for the St Nicholas Hospice. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

In its seventh edition, the challenge saw runners race through the Kings Forest in West Stow, near Bury St Edmunds, in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Organiser Kevin Marshall, of Positive Steps Personal Training, said £6,500 was raised for the hospice on Saturday through a 10km, half-marathon and 20-mile run.

Mr Marshall said: "Everyone deserves to die with dignity, and the hospice does a great job."

He added: "People really went to town, dressing up as elves, fairies and Christmas presents.

Thousands of runners turned up with their best Christmas attire to West Stow Country park to participate on the Festive Forest Challenge. Picture: Victoria PertusaThousands of runners turned up with their best Christmas attire to West Stow Country park to participate on the Festive Forest Challenge. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported the event, in particular Forest England and West Stow Country Park.

"A big thank you also goes to the volunteers and all of the runners."

