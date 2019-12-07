Hundreds of festive runners race in forest challenge
PUBLISHED: 15:59 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 07 December 2019
Archant
More than 400 runners in Christmas fancy dress participated in the Festive Forest Challenge through Suffolk woodlands today - raising thousands for vital hospice care.
In its seventh edition, the challenge saw runners race through the Kings Forest in West Stow, near Bury St Edmunds, in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.
Organiser Kevin Marshall, of Positive Steps Personal Training, said £6,500 was raised for the hospice on Saturday through a 10km, half-marathon and 20-mile run.
Mr Marshall said: "Everyone deserves to die with dignity, and the hospice does a great job."
He added: "People really went to town, dressing up as elves, fairies and Christmas presents.
"I would like to thank everyone who has supported the event, in particular Forest England and West Stow Country Park.
"A big thank you also goes to the volunteers and all of the runners."