Family fun at church fete

PUBLISHED: 21:58 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 22:11 14 August 2019

St Andrew's Church at Great Cornard, Sudbury Picture: GREGG BROWN

Family fun is on offer at the annual summer fete at St Andrew's church in Great Cornard, near Sudbury.

It takes place on Saturday August 17 between 10am and 3pm and will feature a range of stalls including arts and crafts, cakes, jewellery, a tombola and face painting.

There will also be a performance by the Phoenix Marchers marching band, whose members come from Sudbury and Great Cornard.

Gemma Bates, one of the fete organisers, said: "It's the annual summer fete and this year we will be raising money for essential building work.

"There will be lots of stalls, it's a real event for all the family and not something you'll want to miss so we hope to see as many people as possible for what is a really worthy cause."

The fete takes place at the church in Church Road.

For more details email Gemma at gemmabates54@hotmail.com

