Family fun at church fete

St Andrew's Church at Great Cornard, Sudbury Picture: GREGG BROWN

Family fun is on offer at the annual summer fete at St Andrew's church in Great Cornard, near Sudbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It takes place on Saturday August 17 between 10am and 3pm and will feature a range of stalls including arts and crafts, cakes, jewellery, a tombola and face painting.

There will also be a performance by the Phoenix Marchers marching band, whose members come from Sudbury and Great Cornard.

You may also want to watch:

Gemma Bates, one of the fete organisers, said: "It's the annual summer fete and this year we will be raising money for essential building work.

"There will be lots of stalls, it's a real event for all the family and not something you'll want to miss so we hope to see as many people as possible for what is a really worthy cause."

The fete takes place at the church in Church Road.

For more details email Gemma at gemmabates54@hotmail.com