New limits coming in for passengers on buses across Ipswich and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:23 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 20 May 2020

First Eastern Counties Buses will only carry a quarter of capacity from Monday - but recently they have been travelling almost empty. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First Eastern Counties Buses will only carry a quarter of capacity from Monday - but recently they have been travelling almost empty. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First Eastern Counties will only allow a quarter of the seats on their vehicles to occupied if demand rises as the lockdown eases – and could end up leaving passengers waiting at bus stops if services are full.

The company has said that from next Monday the capacity of buses will be reduced by more than 75%. Passengers who are able to board will be directed to use seats at an “appropriate distance” from each other, according to First Bus.

At present the number of passengers using buses in the region is much lower than normal and both First Eastern Counties and Ipswich Buses are operating vehicles for essential workers only that are largely empty.

But as more people start to travel to work, demand is expected to increase – even though the government and industry bosses are urging potential passengers to only use public transport if there is no other way to get to work or to vital appointments.

Dave Lynch, chief information officer of parent company FirstGroup, said: “Since the Government’s announcements last week, we have been working round the clock to find ways to innovate so that on our buses we can ensure safe, socially distanced space for our passengers.

“We are immensely proud that we have been able to develop this new system so quickly. We fully support the Government’s guidelines and urge passengers to only travel if their journey is essential.”

Drivers will count passengers using a device added to their ticket machine, developed by Ticketer.

John Clarfelt, the company’s chief executive, said the “groundbreaking technology” will be “vital for drivers” as demand for public transport increases over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile Ipswich Buses is urging passengers to wear face coverings – not surgical facemasks – in case social distancing is not possible on their journey. It is publicising the government and industry advice that such coverings should be used in indoor situations like shops and on public transport where it might not always be possible to stay two metres away from everyone else.

The advice from bus companies comes after rail companies across the country, including Greater Anglia, introduced social distancing markings for passengers who have to use trains to get to work or for other essential trips.

