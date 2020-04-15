E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two arrested following Fiat and Mini Cooper theft and crash

PUBLISHED: 16:32 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 15 April 2020

The cars were stolen overnight from an address in New Cut, Hadleigh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The cars were stolen overnight from an address in New Cut, Hadleigh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the overnight theft of keys and cars from a Suffolk address, after a collision involving one of the stolen cars.

Officers were called shortly after 4.10am this morning to the B1083 in Sutton where a Fiat 500 had been involved in a single vehicle collision.

Following enquries, officers discovered both of the vehicles, the Fiat and a Mini Cooper, had been stolen over the previous night from a property in New Cut, Hadleigh.

The keys to both of the vehicles were taken via an insecure window at the address.

The Mini Cooper was located at an address in Needham Market and the Fiat 500 was recovered following the collision.

Two people were detained and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, burglary, failing to provide a breath test and driving whilst disqualified.

An 18-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and burglary.

Both remain in custody.

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farm shop opens ‘McDonald’s style drive-thru’ service during lockdown

The drive-thru service at the Friday Street Farm Shop helps people avoid coming into contact with others during the pandemic. Picture: JAMES BLYTH

