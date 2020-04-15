Two arrested following Fiat and Mini Cooper theft and crash

The cars were stolen overnight from an address in New Cut, Hadleigh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the overnight theft of keys and cars from a Suffolk address, after a collision involving one of the stolen cars.

Officers were called shortly after 4.10am this morning to the B1083 in Sutton where a Fiat 500 had been involved in a single vehicle collision.

Following enquries, officers discovered both of the vehicles, the Fiat and a Mini Cooper, had been stolen over the previous night from a property in New Cut, Hadleigh.

The keys to both of the vehicles were taken via an insecure window at the address.

The Mini Cooper was located at an address in Needham Market and the Fiat 500 was recovered following the collision.

Two people were detained and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, burglary, failing to provide a breath test and driving whilst disqualified.

An 18-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and burglary.

Both remain in custody.