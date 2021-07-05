Published: 4:06 PM July 5, 2021

The rare Fiat 600 will be on show at the Bury Abbey Rotary Club car show at Culford later this month - Credit: Classic & Sportscar Magazine

A classic car event near Bury St Edmunds is still going ahead as planned with some very special cars set to be on show.

A rare Fiat 600 Multipla will be just one of the rare vehicles on display at The Classic Car Show, run by The Rotary Club of Bury St Edmunds Abbey, at Culford School on Sunday July 18.

John Hewett, who already owns a beautiful 1972 Fiat 500, travelled across Europe pre-pandemic in search for the Fiat 500's bigger cousin.

"The car looked beautiful and had a wonderful paint job and interior," Mr Hewett said.

"The engine however was not running well at all, so we wouldn't have made it home if we'd tried to drive it."

The car was brought back to Suffolk on a trailer and has since been repaired and restored, even featuring in the Classic and Sportscar Magazine, Britain's best-selling classic car magazine.

The Classic Car Show will be raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust and other local charities supported by Bury Abbey Rotary Club.

The event will be held in accordance with Government Covid guidelines, with tickets available to be pre-booked online at discounted prices.