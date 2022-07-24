Updated
Huge fire breaks out in north Suffolk field
- Credit: Luke Martin
Fire crews are currently battling a "substantial" field blaze near the Norfolk and Suffolk border.
The blaze broke out at Mellis Road, Burgate, at about 12.40pm on Sunday.
There are 18 appliances in attendance and police are also on scene to assist people in the area.
High winds are causing the fire to spread quickly and thick black smoke has been reported.
Police have been called to the scene to keep people away from the area to allow the fire service to deal with the blaze.
A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are currently in attendance at a large field stubble fire in Mellis Road.
"It is a sizeable blaze causing thick black smoke in the area.
"High winds are causing it to spread quickly."
Crews from Diss, Harleston, Hethersett, Long Stratton, East Harling, Thetford, Woodbridge, Framlingham, Stradbroke, Needham Market, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth and Newmarket stations were dispatched to the scene.