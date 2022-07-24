News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Updated

Huge fire breaks out in north Suffolk field

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:07 PM July 24, 2022
Updated: 2:58 PM July 24, 2022
A large field fire has broken out in Burgate, Suffolk

A large field fire has broken out in Burgate, Suffolk - Credit: Luke Martin

Fire crews are currently battling a "substantial" field blaze near the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

The blaze broke out at Mellis Road, Burgate, at about 12.40pm on Sunday.

There are 18 appliances in attendance and police are also on scene to assist people in the area.

A field fire in Burgate, Suffolk, is spreading quickly due to high winds, with 18 fire crews in attendance

A field fire in Burgate, Suffolk, is spreading quickly due to high winds, with 18 fire crews in attendance - Credit: Luke Martin

High winds are causing the fire to spread quickly and thick black smoke has been reported.

Police have been called to the scene to keep people away from the area to allow the fire service to deal with the blaze.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are currently in attendance at a large field stubble fire in Mellis Road.

Smoke was seen billowing from a distance away

Smoke was seen billowing from a distance away - Credit: Tina Ewert

"It is a sizeable blaze causing thick black smoke in the area.

"High winds are causing it to spread quickly."

Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene

Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene - Credit: Tina Ewert

Crews from Diss, Harleston, Hethersett, Long Stratton, East Harling, Thetford, Woodbridge, Framlingham, Stradbroke, Needham Market, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth and Newmarket stations were dispatched to the scene.

person