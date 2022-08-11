News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
10-acre field fire breaks out in south Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:13 PM August 11, 2022
Updated: 2:33 PM August 11, 2022
A field fire has broken out in Bentley near East Bergholt

A large number of fire crews have been called to a blaze which has broken out in a village on the Shotley peninsula in south Suffolk.

Crews have been called to a 10-acre field fire near Hazel Shrub off Bergholt Road, Bentley, at 12.10pm on Thursday..

According to the fire service, the blaze started in an area of standing crops.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are currently at the scene of a 10-acre fire involving standing crop which is well alight."

A total of 10 appliances have been sent to the scene from Manningtree, Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street and Holbrook.

Grey smoke was pictured rising from the field, which is near East Bergholt.

