Firefighters tackling blaze in 70-acre field in west Suffolk
Published: 4:57 PM July 30, 2022
- Credit: Contributed
Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a 70-acre field in west Suffolk.
Emergency services were called at about 4pm on Saturday to Heath Road in Ixworth near Bury St Edmunds.
A total of 10 appliances were sent to the scene from Diss, Sudbury, Long Melford, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, Mildenhall and Newmarket.
The fire broke out in a 70-acre field and burnt through standing crops.
It comes after another large field fire in Chelmondiston near the River Orwell earlier on Saturday afternoon.