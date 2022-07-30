Firefighters tackling blaze in 70-acre field in west Suffolk

A total of 10 appliances have been sent to Heath Road in Ixworth - Credit: Contributed

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a 70-acre field in west Suffolk.

Emergency services were called at about 4pm on Saturday to Heath Road in Ixworth near Bury St Edmunds.

A total of 10 appliances were sent to the scene from Diss, Sudbury, Long Melford, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

The fire broke out in a 70-acre field and burnt through standing crops.

It comes after another large field fire in Chelmondiston near the River Orwell earlier on Saturday afternoon.