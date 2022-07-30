News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Firefighters tackling blaze in 70-acre field in west Suffolk

Published: 4:57 PM July 30, 2022
A total of 10 appliances have been sent to Heath Road in Ixworth

A total of 10 appliances have been sent to Heath Road in Ixworth - Credit: Contributed

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a 70-acre field in west Suffolk.

Emergency services were called at about 4pm on Saturday to Heath Road in Ixworth near Bury St Edmunds.

A total of 10 appliances were sent to the scene from Diss, Sudbury, Long Melford, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

The fire broke out in a 70-acre field and burnt through standing crops.

It comes after another large field fire in Chelmondiston near the River Orwell earlier on Saturday afternoon.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

