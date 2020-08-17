E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Thief targets woman in her 80s in distraction burglary

PUBLISHED: 16:35 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 17 August 2020

A woman in her 80s was the victim of a distraction burglary in Mildenhall Picture: ARCHANT

A woman in her 80s had her jewellery stolen after a man posing as a tradesman burgled her Mildenhall home.

The burglary happened in Field Road around 10am on Saturday, August 15.

The man is said to have posed as a tradesman coming to service her radiators – but later left with a large amount of jewellery.

He entered the woman’s bedroom and closed the door, before leaving with the necklaces, earrings and sovereign rings after the woman followed him in.

A description of the man has not been provided by police, although the constabulary is asking for anyone with information, or who has experienced a similar encounter recently, to contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime number 37/47300/20.

The force has also reminded homeowners to always ask for identification from unexpected callers and not to let anyone in if they feel uncomfortable. Neighbours are also asked to keep an eye on elderly residents’ homes.

