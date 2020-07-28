E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plea for overnight school trips to resume after coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 09:17 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 28 July 2020

The charity offers trips to Flatford Mill Picture: SU ANDERSON

The charity offers trips to Flatford Mill Picture: SU ANDERSON

An environmental charity offering excursions at Flatford Mill is calling on the government to allow overnight school trips to take place from autumn.

Mark Castle, chief executive of the Field Studies Council Picture: FIELD STUDIES COUNCILMark Castle, chief executive of the Field Studies Council Picture: FIELD STUDIES COUNCIL

The Field Studies Council, which runs a field centre at the mill, normally welcomes 150,000 school pupils to its centres nationwide every year – but lost £9.7million of business overnight after the coronavirus lockdown was announced in March.

Now, as lockdown measures have eased, the charity has learned it will be unable to welcome children to its centres for overnight stays in autumn, despite the government having announced school trips will again be allowed to take place.

On the same day the government announcement on school trips was made, the charity was dealt a further blow as the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) announced proposals to remove segments of fieldwork and practical science from 2021 summer exams.

In a letter to prime minister Boris Johnson, Mark Castle, the charity’s chief executive, called on the government to cut the “Gordian Knot”.

He said: “We have now reconfigured all our centres so that they are Covid-secure. However, our core business, which is delivering curriculum-based courses where GCSE and A-Level students come to us to develop their environmental and fieldwork skills, is dead in the water.

“Two threats to our business were announced on the same day and we would like you to look again at school guidance for the autumn term and Ofqual’s proposal to remove large parts of fieldwork and practical science from 2021 exams and assessments.

“Residential trips play a vital role in levelling up and catching up. My staff know how to enthuse and motivate students disengaged from school, by reconnecting them with the real world and engaging all their senses after weeks of lockdown and digital learning.”

Mr Castle added: “We have worked extremely hard to make all the changes needed to make our centres Covid-secure because the safely of our staff and visitors is our top priority.

“We have been round with the tape measure and reconfigured dormitories to take account of social distancing, we have carried out rigorous risk assessments at all centres and drawn up new protocols so we know we can open up and operate safely but at the moment we are not being given the chance to do so.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father of speedway star Danny Ayres said he was ‘too embarrassed’ to get help, inquest hears

Speedway star Danny Ayres tragically died on February 1 Picture: STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Father of speedway star Danny Ayres said he was ‘too embarrassed’ to get help, inquest hears

Speedway star Danny Ayres tragically died on February 1 Picture: STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Knife-wielding man demands cash from store staff

The man entered the Premier store in Coppins Road, Clacton, and demanded cash (file photo) Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PA

Plea for overnight school trips to resume after coronavirus crisis

The charity offers trips to Flatford Mill Picture: SU ANDERSON

Work progressing on new £1m park

Work is continuing to progress to create a new �1m park and gateway at The Ness in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Footfall across region’s shopping centres and high streets still dramatically down on last year

Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for shoppers to wear face coverings in shops. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I thought, I can’t do this’ – Man writes emotional book after surviving three brain tumours

Jason Oliver with his wife Rachael, after writing a book about his experiences battling a series of brain tumours Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN