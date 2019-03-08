Where can you watch England in the World Cup semi-final?

England's Steph Houghton (top), Karen Bardsley and Ellen White (right) celebrate Picture : John Walton/PA Wire. PA Wire

The Lionesses have roared into a tough semi-final clash against reigning world champions, the USA. But where in Suffolk and Essex can you show your support?

Ipswich

Isaacs on the Quay, Ipswich

Isaacs have been showing a large number of matches from across the tournament and England's biggest test yet is set to be another important game.

Brickmaker's, Ipswich

Showing a range of live sports games as well as hosting live music events the Brickmaker's will be showing England's latest fixture.

The Gardener's Arms, Ipswich

The Gardener's Arms has also shown a multitude of games this World Cup which is appropriate as sport is very much the theme of this bar, which is decorated in signed football shirts.

The Halberd Inn, Ipswich

It's been a busy summer of sport at the Halberd which has also been following the cricket world cup and the men's U21's European championships as well as the Women's World Cup.

Yates, Ipswich

The popular town centre has also been embracing the Women's World Cup showing the games on their HD screens.

Mid and west Suffolk

The Swan, Needham Market

If you are Needham Market the Swan, has been following England's progress and will be showing the big match.

You may also want to watch:

The King's Head, Sudbury

In Sudbury, the King's Head has been getting behind the Lionesses and will be playing their semi-final game too.

The King's Arms, Bury St Edmunds

The Lionesses will be broadcast on the big screen at the King's Arms in Bury St Edmunds with food also on offer.

East Suffolk

Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe

The home of Ipswich Town Women, Suffolk's top ranked women's football team will be showing the game on the big screen and a number of other TV's in its bar.

The Boardwalk, Rendlesham

The popular Rendlesham cafe and bar will be showing the game with a range of food and drinks specials on offer during the big match.

Colchester

Fat Cat, Colchester

The pub was named one of the best places in the country to watch the Women's World Cup having been shortlisted by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) as part of its Summer of Pub campaign.

The Goat and Boot, Colchester

Another Colchester pub showing its pride for the Lionesses is the Goat and Boot which has been following the women's campaign this summer.



If the Lionesses are successful on Tuesday night then they face a final clash with either the Netherlands or Sweden who play on Wednesday.

If Steph Houghton's team do make it to the final they could be making the big screen at Portman Road after Ipswich Town confirmed they would consider a fanzone event should the team make it all the way.

Where are you watching the Lionesses from? Let us know.