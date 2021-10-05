News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Film crews spotted outside Framlingham hotel

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:13 PM October 5, 2021   
Film crews were spotted outside the The Crown Hotel in Framlingham

Film crews were spotted outside the The Crown Hotel in Framlingham

More film crews have been spotted in a Suffolk town, after filming for a Netflix production took place in the county last week.

The film crews were spotted recording outside the Crown Hotel in Framlingham yesterday, Monday, October 4. 

Ronnie Hostler, from the town said he saw cameras outside the Crown and the chemist when he was driving past last night. 

It is believed the film crews are linked to filming that took place in Ipswich last month. 

Last week filming for a Netflix production took over Lavenham and Kersey, but the filming in Framlingham is understood to be for a separate production.

Framlingham News

