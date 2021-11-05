Suffolk extras wanted for film featuring Line of Duty star

Extras are wanted for a film that is being recorded in Reydon today - Credit: EDP � 2003

An upcoming film featuring Line of Duty and Casualty stars is looking for extras to take part in filming that is taking place near Southwold today.

Producers of the film are hunting for people to act alongside Nigel Boyle and Sunetra Sarker in Reydon today for the upcoming film Grey Matter.

Keelan Sumner-Hare, one of the film's producers, said: "The film is about a young girl called Chloe who starts to suffer with the first symptoms of clinical depression and it coincides with her grandmother's Alzheimer diagnosis.

"It is a heartfelt coming of age British drama.

"We call the extras supporting artists because they will be in the background of the scene to make it feel more realistic.

"The film is set in the summer time but because we are not actually filming in the summer time we are looking to appeal to extras that will be wearing summery clothes to help empathise that it is the summer time."

Mr Sumner-Hare confirmed that Elizabeth Berrington, Stephanie Beacham, Paul Brennen and Harry Kirton will also be starring in the film.

The film's producers can be contacted at keelan@w4films.co.uk