‘Dead parrot’ and ‘badger’s spleen’ on the menu at Woodbridge restaurant

The Life of Brian is being reissued for one day in April to mark its 40th anniversary and Woodbridge Riverside is celebrating the event with a special film feast Photo: HandMade Films

Woodbridge Riverside Cinema and Restaurant are offering a very special meal and film screening to mark the 40th anniversary of seminal Monty Python film The Life of Brian.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Life of Brian has been called one of the funniest films of all time. Photo: HandMade Films Life of Brian has been called one of the funniest films of all time. Photo: HandMade Films

The film has been restored and is being returned to the big screen, for one night only, being projected from a new digital print but before that Woodbridge Riverside manager Neil McGlone has created a special Film Feast opportunity with Restaurant owner Stuart Saunders who will be offering customers a meal with a difference.

As with all things connected with Monty Python the menu for the meal should not be taken at face value.

The menu appears as follows:

Starters: Otters’ noses, Wrens’ livers, Badgers’ spleens, larks’ tongues, Jaguars’ earlobes and Wolf nipple chips (From Monty Python’s Life of Brian - mixed hors d’oeuvres including vegetarian option)

Spamalot (Inspired by Monty Python and the Holy Grail - Spam fritters, picallili, watercress and apple salad)

Mains: Dead Parrot (from Monty Python’s Flying Circus “Pet Shop” sketch - Prosciutto wrapped chicken breast, dauphinoise potatoes and vegetables)

Dirty Hungarian Goulash (from Monty Python’s Flying Circus “Dirty Hungarian Phrasebook” sketch - Hungarian Goulash or vegetarian version)

Fish Slapping Dish (Inspired by Monty Python’s Flying Circus “The Fish Slapping Dance” sketch - Pilsner battered haddock, chips, garden peas, tartare sauce and lemon

Desserts: Crunchy Frog (Inspired by Monty Python’s Flying Circus “Trade Description Act” sketch - A crunchy chocolate dessert

Spring Surprise (Inspired by the same sketch - A fruity dessert with cream or ice cream

The film has long been regarded as a classic film, full of quotable lines “He’s not the Messiah, he’s just a very naughty boy”, even though it inspired widespread protests, council bans in Torquay as well as much of Wales and a legal challenge by Mary Whitehouse on the grounds of blasphemy.

Mary lost her blasphemy case because Brian and Christ are explicitly shown to be two different people. The film, in which the six members of the Monty Python team play 40 different roles, is still celebrated as one of the funniest films ever made and has contributed an all-time classic to the Great British Songbook – Always Look On The Bright Side of Life.

The Riverside Cinema and Restaurant in Woodbridge will be screening the 40th anniversary re-release of Monty Python’s Life of Brian on Thursday April 18. The pre-screening dinner commences at 5:45pm with the film screening at 7:45pm. For further details go to www.theriverside.co.uk