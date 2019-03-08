Everything you need to know about this weekend's Film Feast Festival

Venues across Suffolk are set to transform into cinemas in a celebration of film and local food and drink.

Film Feast Suffolk Festival returns this weekend to showcase the abundance of fantastic food and drink in the county to the backdrop of some of the world's greatest films.

What films are featuring?

From black-and-white blockbusters to indie classics and critical favourites, more than 70 years of film history will light up venues across the county.

A sell-out screening of Back to the Future is set to finish the first night of the weekend with a bang as a Marty and Doc inspired Delorean will be put on display for the packed-out Jimmy's Farm crowd.

Ipswich is set for a sweet treat on Saturday courtesy of the East of England Co-op when Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory airs at Ipswich County Library at 2.30pm.

And hearts will melt on Sunday when Woodbridge Library hosts the classic rom-com When Harry Met Sally at 7.30pm.

Other films featured include Chocolat, Matilda, Whisky Galore and The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover.

Where will the films be shown?

From libraries to cafes and pubs, the three-day event doesn't shy away from quirkiness.

Featured venues include the Freston Boot pub, the Riverside Theatre and Restaurant in Woodbridge and Jimmy's Farm in Wherstead.

Honey + Harvey, The Cut in Halesworth and the Abbeygate Cinema in Bury St Edmunds are also taking part alongside the Ipswich Film Theatre and Stowmarket Regal Cinema.

What kind of food will be on offer?

This year's event is sponsored by the East of England Co-Op, who aim to showcase locally produced food and drink from their 'Sourced Locally Family'.

Elsewhere, Applaud Coffee and the Cook Shed will be supplying local luxuries to guests at Woodbridge and Ipswich Libraries.

What do the organisers say?

Neil McGlone, Film Feast Festival director, said: "This year's Film Feast Suffolk programme has something for everyone to enjoy.

"We are incredibly excited for the festival to get underway and celebrate some fantastic films with delicious, locally-produced food."

Melissa Matthews, Suffolk Libraries creative programmes manager, said: "We are excited to be partnering with Film Feast this year.

"Libraries do so much behind the scenes and we hope these events raise awareness of what libraries have on offer across the county.

"All the film screenings have been such great fun to organise and we hope that this becomes a regular event in the Suffolk Libraries calendar."

Where are the listings?

A full list of events and how to book tickets can be found here.