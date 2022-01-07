Baby, last chance! The final lockdown gallery of 2021

Gallery

As the new year gets underway, we unveil our final baby gallery for the year 2021 - Credit: Families of Phoebe, Juell, Florence, Elliot-Cole, Harry, Zara, Archie Cummings and Archie Kerridge

Over the past few weeks, we have been introducing you to the babies born in Suffolk in the past 12 months.

Harry Alexander Long was born on January 9 - Credit: Family of Harry Alexander Long

While there's no easy time to become a parent, we are in awe of those who have done it during the pandemic. In many cases, people have had to learn how to be parents 'on the job,' without the support of their friends and families.

Bradley Chenery was born on January 12 - Credit: Family of Bradley Chenery

New baby groups have had to be closed, meaning parents have also been kept isolated from each other, unable to bond over shared experiences. Many have also worried about how their children will fare, deprived of the chance to socialise with one another.

Zara Rae Johnson was born on January 24 - Credit: Family of Zara Rae Johnson

Although it's been tough, Suffolk parents have coped admirably.

We have been overwhelmed with photos of your gorgeous new family members, so much so that we have put together one final gallery of all those who just missed out on being featured last year.

And so, without further ado, here are the final babies of our 2021 gallery.

Betsy Carol Hope Wright was born on March 3 - Credit: Family of Betsy Carol Hope Wright

Phoebe Grace Evemy-Turner was born on February 19 - Credit: Family of Phoebe Grace Evemy-Turner

William Robert Hines was born on February 28 - Credit: Family of William Robert Hines

Alfie North was born on March 4 (making his birthday 4, 3, 2, 1) - Credit: Family of Alfie North

Theo James Reginald Cook was born on March 19 - Credit: Family of Theo James Reginald Cook

Sonny Loveridge was born on April 1 - Credit: Family of Sonny Loveridge

Reggie Douglas Harris was born on April 12 - Credit: Family of Reggie Douglas Harris

Mya Rose Halls was born on April 13 - Credit: Family of Mya Rose Halls

Zanaya Grant was born on April 14 - Credit: Family of Zanaya Grant

Layla Louise Poppy Smith was born on April 19 - Credit: Family of Layla Louise Poppy Smith

Oliver Michael Grimwood was born on April 19 - Credit: Family of Oliver Michael Grimwood

Miley was born on April 21 - Credit: Family of Miley

Lily-Rose Mcdonald was born on April 22 - Credit: Family of Lily-Rose Mcdonald

Nellie Anne Linder-Huggins was born on April 23 - Credit: Family of Nellie Anne Linder-Huggins

Roman Lincoln was born on April 29 - Credit: Family of Roman Lincoln

Erin-Rose Clements was born in May - Credit: Family of Erin-Rose Clements

Penelope Pearl Martin was born on May 1 - Credit: Family of Penelope Pearl Martin

Boden Von was born on May 11 - Credit: Family of Boden Von

Twins Enzo Warren Gould and Opal Ann Goud were born on May 12 - Credit: Family of Enzo Warren Gould and Opal Ann Goud

Wilfred Jude Askew was born on May 12 - Credit: Family of Wilfred Jude Askew

Oscar Palmer was born on June 1 - Credit: Family of Oscar Palmer

Phœbe Esmé Foreman was born on June 20 - Credit: Family of Phœbe Esmé Foreman

Matilda was born on June 22 - Credit: Family of Matilda

Henry Albie Paddy was born on June 27 - Credit: Family of Henry Albie Paddy

Ralph Robert John Ferguson was born on June 27 - Credit: Family of Ralph Robert John Ferguson

Charlie Ewen Thompson was born on July 8 - Credit: Family of Charlie Ewen Thompson

Juell Gourd-Monteiro was born on July 9 - Credit: Family of Juell Gourd-Monteiro

Theo Trainor was born on July 9 - Credit: Family of Theo Trainor

Maisie Lewin was born on July 19 - Credit: Family of Maisie Lewin

Elliot-Cole was born on August 1 - Credit: Family of Elliot-Cole

Kayla Mae Austin-Taylor was born on August 2 - Credit: Family of Kayla Mae Austin-Taylor

Zarnder Curtis was born on August 8 - Credit: Family of Zarnder Curtis

Phoebe Alice Reid was born on August 17 - Credit: Family of Phoebe Alice Reid

Ezra was born on August 4 - Credit: Family of Ezra

Frankie Ryan Pennock was born on August 26 - Credit: Family of Frankie Ryan Pennock

Oakley John William Barnett was born on August 26 - Credit: Family of Oakley John William Barnett

Archie Alistair Kerridge was born on August 28 - Credit: Family of Archie Alistair Kerridge

Freyja Hendricks was born on August 29 - Credit: Family of Freyja Hendricks

Ezra Quinn was born on September 1 - Credit: Family of Ezra Quinn

Aria Janye Bailey was born on September 10 - Credit: Family of Aria Janye Bailey

Freddie James Battiste was born on September 11 - Credit: Family of Freddie James Battiste

Darcy Rae Chittock was born on September 21 - Credit: Family of Darcy Rae Chittock

Darcy Elizabeth Carter was born on September 26 - Credit: Family of Darcy Elizabeth Carter

Elsie Mae Tigges was born on October 4 - Credit: Family of Elsie Mae Tigges

Archie Edyn Cummings was born on October 13 - Credit: Family of Archie Edyn Cummings

Kruz Grey was born on October 22 - Credit: Family of Kruz Grey

Frankie Flanigan was born on October 23 - Credit: Family of Frankie Flanigan

Rylie-Rose Smith was born on October 23 - Credit: Family of Rylie-Rose Smith

Marley Taylor was born on October 25 - Credit: Family of Marley Taylor

Caedyn Walker was born on October 27 - Credit: Family of Caedyn Walker

Oakley Anthony-John Harper was born on October 31, a Halloween baby - Credit: Family of Oakley Anthony-John Harper

Hudson Richard Thorpe was born on November 3 - Credit: Family of Hudson Richard Thorpe

Violet-Grace Stevenson was born on November 5 - Credit: Family of Violet-Grace Stevenson

Arabella Rose was born on November 8 - Credit: Family of Arabella Rose

Scarlett Martin was born on November 8 - Credit: Family of Scarlett Martin

Lacey Mae Filby was born on November 10 - Credit: Family of Lacey Mae Filby

George (left) and Parker (right) Hollingsworth were born on November 16 - Credit: Family of George and Parker Hollingsworth

Rex Charles Bennett was born on November 23 - Credit: Family of Rex Charles Bennett

Kylo-Gray Mott was born on November 24. Kylo-Gray's family were delighted to bring him home on December 30 after many weeks spent in hospital. - Credit: Family of Kylo-Gray Mott

Grayson Martyn McKay was born on November 27 - Credit: Family of Grayson Martyn McKay

Florence Dawn Thompson was born on December 15 - Credit: Family of Florence Dawn Thompson

Ronald Miles Villasis was born on December 15 - Credit: Family of Ronald Miles Villasis

Rory Oscar Hender was born on December 20 - Credit: Family of Rory Oscar Hender

Ajay Awad was born on December 24, a Christmas Eve baby. Born 10 weeks early, Ajay is still in hospital, but we hear that he is doing well. - Credit: Family of Ajay Awad

Ivy Rhoda-Lynn Stringer was born on December 25, a Christmas day baby - Credit: Family of Ivy Rhoda-Lynn Stringer

Albert was born on December 27 - Credit: Family of Albert



