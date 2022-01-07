Baby, last chance! The final lockdown gallery of 2021

Published:
2:02 PM January 7, 2022
Over the past few weeks, we have been introducing you to the babies born in Suffolk in the past 12 months.
Harry Alexander Long was born on January 9
- Credit: Family of Harry Alexander Long
While there's no easy time to become a parent, we are in awe of those who have done it during the pandemic. In many cases, people have had to learn how to be parents 'on the job,' without the support of their friends and families.
Bradley Chenery was born on January 12
- Credit: Family of Bradley Chenery
New baby groups have had to be closed, meaning parents have also been kept isolated from each other, unable to bond over shared experiences. Many have also worried about how their children will fare, deprived of the chance to socialise with one another.
Zara Rae Johnson was born on January 24
- Credit: Family of Zara Rae Johnson
Although it's been tough, Suffolk parents have coped admirably.
We have been overwhelmed with photos of your gorgeous new family members, so much so that we have put together one final gallery of all those who just missed out on being featured last year.
And so, without further ado, here are the final babies of our 2021 gallery.
Betsy Carol Hope Wright was born on March 3
- Credit: Family of Betsy Carol Hope Wright
Phoebe Grace Evemy-Turner was born on February 19
- Credit: Family of Phoebe Grace Evemy-Turner
William Robert Hines was born on February 28
- Credit: Family of William Robert Hines
Alfie North was born on March 4 (making his birthday 4, 3, 2, 1)
- Credit: Family of Alfie North
Theo James Reginald Cook was born on March 19
- Credit: Family of Theo James Reginald Cook
Sonny Loveridge was born on April 1
- Credit: Family of Sonny Loveridge
Reggie Douglas Harris was born on April 12
- Credit: Family of Reggie Douglas Harris
Mya Rose Halls was born on April 13
- Credit: Family of Mya Rose Halls
Zanaya Grant was born on April 14
- Credit: Family of Zanaya Grant
Layla Louise Poppy Smith was born on April 19
- Credit: Family of Layla Louise Poppy Smith
Oliver Michael Grimwood was born on April 19
- Credit: Family of Oliver Michael Grimwood
Miley was born on April 21
- Credit: Family of Miley
Lily-Rose Mcdonald was born on April 22
- Credit: Family of Lily-Rose Mcdonald
Nellie Anne Linder-Huggins was born on April 23
- Credit: Family of Nellie Anne Linder-Huggins
Roman Lincoln was born on April 29
- Credit: Family of Roman Lincoln
Erin-Rose Clements was born in May
- Credit: Family of Erin-Rose Clements
Penelope Pearl Martin was born on May 1
- Credit: Family of Penelope Pearl Martin
Boden Von was born on May 11
- Credit: Family of Boden Von
Twins Enzo Warren Gould and Opal Ann Goud were born on May 12
- Credit: Family of Enzo Warren Gould and Opal Ann Goud
Wilfred Jude Askew was born on May 12
- Credit: Family of Wilfred Jude Askew
Oscar Palmer was born on June 1
- Credit: Family of Oscar Palmer
Phœbe Esmé Foreman was born on June 20
- Credit: Family of Phœbe Esmé Foreman
Matilda was born on June 22
- Credit: Family of Matilda
Henry Albie Paddy was born on June 27
- Credit: Family of Henry Albie Paddy
Ralph Robert John Ferguson was born on June 27
- Credit: Family of Ralph Robert John Ferguson
Charlie Ewen Thompson was born on July 8
- Credit: Family of Charlie Ewen Thompson
Juell Gourd-Monteiro was born on July 9
- Credit: Family of Juell Gourd-Monteiro
Theo Trainor was born on July 9
- Credit: Family of Theo Trainor
Maisie Lewin was born on July 19
- Credit: Family of Maisie Lewin
Elliot-Cole was born on August 1
- Credit: Family of Elliot-Cole
Kayla Mae Austin-Taylor was born on August 2
- Credit: Family of Kayla Mae Austin-Taylor
Zarnder Curtis was born on August 8
- Credit: Family of Zarnder Curtis
Phoebe Alice Reid was born on August 17
- Credit: Family of Phoebe Alice Reid
Ezra was born on August 4
- Credit: Family of Ezra
Frankie Ryan Pennock was born on August 26
- Credit: Family of Frankie Ryan Pennock
Oakley John William Barnett was born on August 26
- Credit: Family of Oakley John William Barnett
Archie Alistair Kerridge was born on August 28
- Credit: Family of Archie Alistair Kerridge
Freyja Hendricks was born on August 29
- Credit: Family of Freyja Hendricks
Ezra Quinn was born on September 1
- Credit: Family of Ezra Quinn
Aria Janye Bailey was born on September 10
- Credit: Family of Aria Janye Bailey
Freddie James Battiste was born on September 11
- Credit: Family of Freddie James Battiste
Darcy Rae Chittock was born on September 21
- Credit: Family of Darcy Rae Chittock
Darcy Elizabeth Carter was born on September 26
- Credit: Family of Darcy Elizabeth Carter
Elsie Mae Tigges was born on October 4
- Credit: Family of Elsie Mae Tigges
Archie Edyn Cummings was born on October 13
- Credit: Family of Archie Edyn Cummings
Kruz Grey was born on October 22
- Credit: Family of Kruz Grey
Frankie Flanigan was born on October 23
- Credit: Family of Frankie Flanigan
Rylie-Rose Smith was born on October 23
- Credit: Family of Rylie-Rose Smith
Marley Taylor was born on October 25
- Credit: Family of Marley Taylor
Caedyn Walker was born on October 27
- Credit: Family of Caedyn Walker
Oakley Anthony-John Harper was born on October 31, a Halloween baby
- Credit: Family of Oakley Anthony-John Harper
Hudson Richard Thorpe was born on November 3
- Credit: Family of Hudson Richard Thorpe
Violet-Grace Stevenson was born on November 5
- Credit: Family of Violet-Grace Stevenson
Arabella Rose was born on November 8
- Credit: Family of Arabella Rose
Scarlett Martin was born on November 8
- Credit: Family of Scarlett Martin
Lacey Mae Filby was born on November 10
- Credit: Family of Lacey Mae Filby
George (left) and Parker (right) Hollingsworth were born on November 16
- Credit: Family of George and Parker Hollingsworth
Rex Charles Bennett was born on November 23
- Credit: Family of Rex Charles Bennett
Kylo-Gray Mott was born on November 24. Kylo-Gray's family were delighted to bring him home on December 30 after many weeks spent in hospital.
- Credit: Family of Kylo-Gray Mott
Grayson Martyn McKay was born on November 27
- Credit: Family of Grayson Martyn McKay
Florence Dawn Thompson was born on December 15
- Credit: Family of Florence Dawn Thompson
Ronald Miles Villasis was born on December 15
- Credit: Family of Ronald Miles Villasis
Rory Oscar Hender was born on December 20
- Credit: Family of Rory Oscar Hender
Ajay Awad was born on December 24, a Christmas Eve baby. Born 10 weeks early, Ajay is still in hospital, but we hear that he is doing well.
- Credit: Family of Ajay Awad
Ivy Rhoda-Lynn Stringer was born on December 25, a Christmas day baby
- Credit: Family of Ivy Rhoda-Lynn Stringer
Albert was born on December 27
- Credit: Family of Albert