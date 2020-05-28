Communities head out for final Clap for Carers

Families turned out for one final clap Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk headed onto the streets for a final Clap for Carers this evening.

Residents of Constable Road in Felixstowe came out in the force to mark the last clap for carers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Residents of Constable Road in Felixstowe came out in the force to mark the last clap for carers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The weekly show of appreciation has been taking place each Thursday at 8pm for the past 10 weeks and has seen communities from across the county gather together on the streets.

Emergency services have also got involved with police cars and ambulances putting on the blue lights and sirens to mark their thanks.

The idea for the weekly clap came from Annemarie Plas, a Dutch national who lives in south London, after being inspired by a similar campaign in her native Netherlands.

After 10 weeks, however, Ms Plas has called for the event to end, concerned that it had become too political.

Ms Plas said: “To have the most impact I think it is good to stop it at its peak.

“Without getting too political, I share some of the opinions that some people have about it becoming politicised.

“I think the narrative is starting to change and I don’t want the clap to be negative.”

Despite calls for the weekly event to end, some NHS staff have expressed sadness that it is coming to an end, suggesting that it had been a morale boost for them.