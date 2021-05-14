Gallery

Published: 7:06 PM May 14, 2021

The arrival of several Banksy pieces was a "pinch me" moment for organisers of "one of the most culturally-significant modern art exhibitions anywhere in the UK this year".

Final preparations are underway for the highly-anticipated Moments exhibition at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds, which runs from Sunday, May 23, until Thursday, September 30.

It features works by 23 of the world’s best-known contemporary artists including eight original works by the world’s most exciting and controversial street artist, Banksy.

Ian Clarke, marketing and sales manager for West Suffolk Council, Leisure and Culture, said: “Moyse’s Hall Museum has created what is without doubt one of the most culturally-significant modern art exhibitions anywhere in the UK this year.

Artwork by My Dog Sighs in the new exhibition at Moyse's Hall - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"The Moments exhibition, which is the most valuable Moyse’s Hall has ever curated, comprises of 23 internationally-acclaimed artists, including eight original Banksy’s and work by Pure Evil, Blek le Rat, My Dog Sighs, The Connor Brothers, Kaws, Rachel List and Damien Hirst.

Artists such as Banksy, Tracey Emin and Damien Hirst will be featured - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"It’s all becoming very real now, with the final preparations taking place ready for the opening next week. The exhibition has been in the planning since late last summer and we are now seeing the fruits of the labour.

The exhibition runs until the end of September - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"Just this morning [May 13] we had several major Banksy pieces arrive via the conservator, which really was a ‘pinch me’ moment.

"We’re also buoyed by the advance tickets sales, which despite lockdowns over the past months are suggesting the exhibition is going to be a huge success."

Heart Boy by Banksy. Works by contemporary artists like Banksy, Tracy Emin and The Connor Brothers feature in the Moments exhibition coming to Bury St Edmunds in May - Credit: John Brandler

Highly regarded as an exhibition of national importance, Moments is a major coup for the town and probably the hottest modern art exhibition in the UK this year.

It will play a major role in helping the town’s economic recovery, after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Even with some restrictions, this exhibition could attract significant cultural tourism from across the UK.

Rachel List's 'NHS Angel' which will be part of the Moments exhibition at Moyse's Hall in Bury St Edmunds which opens on May 2 - Credit: John Brandler

Organised in association with Brandler Galleries, original works by featured artists in addition to Banksy will include Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin.

Amongst the highlights will be the artworks by Banksy, including the ‘Hula-Hooping Girl’ which originally appeared on the side of a building in residential Nottingham. Some of the artworks and prints will be available for purchase.

Groundbreaking artist My Dog Sighs who will be taking part in the 'Meet The Artist' events as part of the Moments contemporary art exhibition in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Jack Daly

Timed viewing slots of one hour must be pre-booked either online here, in person at the Apex or by calling the Apex box office on 01284 758000.

There are early bird prices for booking before the exhibition opens: £5 for adults and £3.50 for concessions and children aged 5-16 years.

The artwork painted by Banksy on the side of a property at Rothesay Avenue and Ilkeston Road in Nottingham, which has been removed after it was sold to the art collector John Brandler - Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire











