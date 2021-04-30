Published: 10:47 AM April 30, 2021

Students at Finborough school are raising money for laptops and computers for children and young adults in the local area - Credit: Finborough School

Students at Finborough School have been raising money to provide laptops and computers for children and young adults in the local area who need them for their education.

Pupils aged between two and 18 have been taking part in cycling, runs, sponsored silences, crocheting and pancake making in order to raise £7,000 for the cause.

The school has now surpassed that target, ensuring they can provide new electronics for the people around them who need them most.

Headteacher, Steven Clarke, said: "The broad range of challenges our students and staff undertook has been breath-taking, from arduous physical feats to creative endeavours.

Pupils have been taking part in challenges to raise money - Credit: Finborough School

"I am immensely proud of everyone’s determination to take on a challenge outside of their comfort zone enabling some incredible achievements.

"Five-year-old Charlie cycled 10km in one go, raising over £1,000, matched by Charley also five, who ran for five minutes every day for a full week raising £800.

"Alongside having great fun challenging ourselves, we have to date raised over £7,000 which has surpassed all expectations, with every penny going towards providing laptop computers for looked after children and young adults in our local Suffolk area who need them for their education."