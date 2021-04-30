Benevolent pupils raise £7,000 to buy laptops for those in need
- Credit: Finborough School
Students at Finborough School have been raising money to provide laptops and computers for children and young adults in the local area who need them for their education.
Pupils aged between two and 18 have been taking part in cycling, runs, sponsored silences, crocheting and pancake making in order to raise £7,000 for the cause.
The school has now surpassed that target, ensuring they can provide new electronics for the people around them who need them most.
Headteacher, Steven Clarke, said: "The broad range of challenges our students and staff undertook has been breath-taking, from arduous physical feats to creative endeavours.
"I am immensely proud of everyone’s determination to take on a challenge outside of their comfort zone enabling some incredible achievements.
You may also want to watch:
"Five-year-old Charlie cycled 10km in one go, raising over £1,000, matched by Charley also five, who ran for five minutes every day for a full week raising £800.
"Alongside having great fun challenging ourselves, we have to date raised over £7,000 which has surpassed all expectations, with every penny going towards providing laptop computers for looked after children and young adults in our local Suffolk area who need them for their education."
Most Read
- 1 'Sexual monster' jailed for 25 years for rape and abuse of girl
- 2 Villagers looking for new owner for beloved shop and cafe
- 3 'I am very, very comfortable that I will be part of Ipswich Town's future' - Every word from Paul Cook's pre-match press conference
- 4 Why Ipswich Town's new owners didn't buy Newcastle United after 'kicking the tyres' on Magpies
- 5 Disgraced teacher avoids jail for sexual activity with teenager
- 6 New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village
- 7 Man in his 80s dies following collision on A143
- 8 Woman dies in Saxmundham medical emergency
- 9 'It'll be out with the old and in with the new' - Cook on summer of change ahead for Ipswich Town
- 10 Tim Passmore apologises after inaccurate leaflet sent out