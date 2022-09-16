School hockey pitch opened by trailblazing Olympic gold medallists
- Credit: Trident Marketing Anglia Ltd
Finborough school's new hockey facility has been opened by Olympic gold medallist hockey players Helen and Kate Richardson-Walsh.
The pair struck gold for team GB in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games - before becoming the first same-sex married couple to win an Olympic Gold medal together and the first married British couple to win Gold together since 1920.
They have also appeared on the hit TV show Gogglebox.
The facility was opened on Thursday September 15 - and included activities throughout the day for all students that play hockey in or out of school.
Students enjoyed a coaching session, an inspirational speech from the Olympians and a chance to hold an Olympic gold medal.
There was also a question and answer session and an opportunity for students to take pictures and get photographs.
Kate Richardson-Walsh said: “I admire the passion of the teachers and the willingness to pass that on; it is infectious.
"Inspiring the future generations is part of our vision as a couple, and we are lucky enough to attend events like this, opening up opportunities for more young hockey players, and a pitch like this will help them grow.”
Kate and Helen are well-known for being the first same-sex married couple to win Olympic gold as part of the same team and were happy to speak to the students about their relationship to help "to drive attitudes forwards and not to create division where it doesn’t need to be.”
Student at the school, 16-year-old Olivia Hyndman, said: “Their entire journey is incredible. They are so open about who they are, and that’s inspirational for everyone, not just hockey players."
The school needed the new facility as their numbers had increased - which meant students were having to play on grass, which is not suitable for all-weather.
Headmaster, Mr Steven Clark, said: “I have seen hundreds of speeches over the years, and that’s the most inspirational one I’ve ever heard; I actually got a bit emotional watching it.
"It was so honest and raw, with pure passion and humility. It’s such an honour to have this new facility opened by two titans and to see the students so inspired."