Pupils help out in fight against abuse

PUBLISHED: 16:24 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 16 February 2020

Finborough School near Stowmarket has raised more than £3,000 for the NSPCC. Picture: NSPCC

A school near Stowmarket has raised more than £3,000 for a scheme to help children understand abuse and how to report it.

Pupils from Finborough School raised the cash for the NSPCC after receiving one of the charity's Speak Out, Stay Safe assemblies in January.

The sessions see trained members of staff and volunteers talk to children aged 5-11 in an age appropriate way about physical, sexual and emotional abuse, as well as neglect and bullying.

Finborough pupils decided they wanted to help the scheme to reach even more children and so hopped onto static bikes and treadmills in the school's gym for a collective workout session that carried on for 10 hours.

The event was organised by Lucie Clayton, the NSPCC's school's organiser for Suffolk, and Finborough School's Rachel Bridgeman, Finborough school's deputy headmaster.

Lucie said: "The NSPCC are enormously grateful to the whole of Finborough School community for joining together to raise money to help keep children all over the UK safe to live happy and safe childhoods."

Rachel, the deputy headteacher of nursery and pre-prep, said: "The students were amazing throughout this whole process. They took part in the challenge with great enthusiasm all day. Some took on extra slots to fill the gaps and make sure the bike and the treadmill never stopped. They worked so hard and I was so proud of them for this dedication to such a good and worthy cause."

NSPCC research highlights that on average, two children in every classroom have suffered abuse or neglect.

In Suffolk, the NSPCC reached 16,918 primary school children with its Speak Out, Stay Safe assemblies in 2018/19.

To find out more about Speak Out, Stay Safe visit the NSPCC website.

