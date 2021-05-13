Published: 3:27 PM May 13, 2021

Students' artwork has been hidden around an area of Bury St Edmunds for people to find and keep.

Sybil Andrews Academy is taking part in a worldwide art movement called ‘Free Art Friday’ that allows members of the public to enjoy and own participating pieces they find within their community.

Under the Bury St Edmunds school scheme, students’ artwork has been hidden on the Moreton Hall estate with new ‘owners’ speaking of their delight at the findings.

The idea for the school’s involvement came from Caroline Adams, communications assistant, after she had run a similarly successful project in Lavenham.

Caroline said: “Sybil Andrews Academy has always been very proud of the high standard of artwork produced by students.

“As it has been impossible to hold an art exhibition in school, I thought this was a great way of bringing amazing artwork to our local community.

“It also brings some much-needed and unexpected joy to anyone who finds the artwork.”

Work from students, as well as participating local artists, has been hidden across the Moreton Hall estate including at The Coffee House, Tesco and Christ Church Moreton Hall.

Art teacher Lizzy Pearson said: “The students have really got involved in the project. They love the idea of their work being hidden in the community and we have had good feedback from students, parents and people who have found the artwork.”