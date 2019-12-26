'Flames were coming through the trees' - Neighbours recount Christmas Day fire

A fire broke out in a small building off Gislingham Road, Finningham on Christmas Day. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Witnesses have spoken of the moments a building caught fire on Christmas day, scorching nearby trees and prompting a large fire service response.

Neighbours initially became aware of the fire, which started in a small building near a livestock breeder in Finningham, shortly before 8pm yesterday evening.

Two crews from Diss, one from Eye and one from Stowmarket battled the blaze which is understood to have started at a domestic property in Gislingham Road.

Eye-wtinesses have now described the fire which was on land set back from the road, near to a wooded area.

One resident, who lives nearby, said: "I was watching out of my bedroom window last night.

"You could see the flames through the trees. It was hard to miss it."

Brenda, who lives on Gislingham Road said: "We had another fire at a converted barn about a month ago and now this. Its mad.

"You don't expect it in the village and now to have two. It's awful."

The building fire is the second of its type in Finningham in the past six months.

In August, 15 fire crews battles to tackle a blaze in a converted barn which destroyed much of the house.

The blaze was thought to have gone through the roof and spread throughout the house, which was fully alight when firefighters arrived.