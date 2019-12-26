E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Flames were coming through the trees' - Neighbours recount Christmas Day fire

PUBLISHED: 14:12 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 26 December 2019

A fire broke out in a small building off Gislingham Road, Finningham on Christmas Day. Picture: ARCHANT

A fire broke out in a small building off Gislingham Road, Finningham on Christmas Day. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Witnesses have spoken of the moments a building caught fire on Christmas day, scorching nearby trees and prompting a large fire service response.

A fire broke out in a small building off Gislingham Road, Finningham on Christmas Day. Picture: ARCHANTA fire broke out in a small building off Gislingham Road, Finningham on Christmas Day. Picture: ARCHANT

Neighbours initially became aware of the fire, which started in a small building near a livestock breeder in Finningham, shortly before 8pm yesterday evening.

Two crews from Diss, one from Eye and one from Stowmarket battled the blaze which is understood to have started at a domestic property in Gislingham Road.

Eye-wtinesses have now described the fire which was on land set back from the road, near to a wooded area.

One resident, who lives nearby, said: "I was watching out of my bedroom window last night.

A fire broke out in a small building off Gislingham Road, Finningham on Christmas Day. Picture: ARCHANTA fire broke out in a small building off Gislingham Road, Finningham on Christmas Day. Picture: ARCHANT

"You could see the flames through the trees. It was hard to miss it."

Brenda, who lives on Gislingham Road said: "We had another fire at a converted barn about a month ago and now this. Its mad.

"You don't expect it in the village and now to have two. It's awful."

The building fire is the second of its type in Finningham in the past six months.

A fire broke out in a small building off Gislingham Road, Finningham on Christmas Day. Picture: ARCHANTA fire broke out in a small building off Gislingham Road, Finningham on Christmas Day. Picture: ARCHANT

In August, 15 fire crews battles to tackle a blaze in a converted barn which destroyed much of the house.

The blaze was thought to have gone through the roof and spread throughout the house, which was fully alight when firefighters arrived.

Most Read

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Five reasons behind Ipswich Town’s downturn in form

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday. Photo: Steve Waller

Four crews tackle fire at domestic property

A fire has broken out at a building in Finningham. (Stock photo) Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Five reasons behind Ipswich Town’s downturn in form

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday. Photo: Steve Waller

Four crews tackle fire at domestic property

A fire has broken out at a building in Finningham. (Stock photo) Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Hadleigh Boxing Day hunt draws hundreds despite wet weather

Hunt organiser James Buckle. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Car mounts barrier at busy junction on A12

The car has mounted a barrier near a roundabout outside Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chambers-Shaw fires home late winner for Bury Town against 10-man Soham

All smiles as Bury Town players celebrate with home fans at Ram Meadow after taking a 1-0 lead against Soham Town Rangers. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Shoppers in Ipswich brave rain for Boxing Day sales

Despite the drizzle, hundreds of shoppers headed into Ipswich today to take advantage of the Boxing Day sales Picture: ADAM HOWLETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists