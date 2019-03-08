First pictures from scene of huge house fire
PUBLISHED: 07:26 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:44 07 August 2019
SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE
The first dramatic pictures of a fire that ripped through a barn conversion near Stowmarket show the devastation caused by the blaze.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly after 9pm on August 6 with reports of a house fire in Gislingham Road, Finningham.
A total of 15 crews from across the region, including two from Norfolk, were called to the scene to discover a converted barn engulfed in flames.
The blaze is thought to have gone through the roof and spread throughout the house, which was fully alight when firefighters arrived.
The pictures taken at the scene show the impact the fire has had, shattering windows throughout the property and leaving furniture inside charred.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said there is no indication anybody was hurt in the blaze.
Police were made aware of the incident but did not attend. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
The blaze also caused disruption on local roads, with motorists advised to avoid the area while fire crews work at the scene.
Firefighters had extinguished the fire by 11pm.