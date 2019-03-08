E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

First pictures from scene of huge house fire

PUBLISHED: 07:26 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:44 07 August 2019

It took 15 fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk to control the blaze in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

It took 15 fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk to control the blaze in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

The first dramatic pictures of a fire that ripped through a barn conversion near Stowmarket show the devastation caused by the blaze.

It took two hours to extinguish the fire in the house, which left multiple windows smashed Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUEIt took two hours to extinguish the fire in the house, which left multiple windows smashed Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly after 9pm on August 6 with reports of a house fire in Gislingham Road, Finningham.

A total of 15 crews from across the region, including two from Norfolk, were called to the scene to discover a converted barn engulfed in flames.

The blaze is thought to have gone through the roof and spread throughout the house, which was fully alight when firefighters arrived.

The pictures taken at the scene show the impact the fire has had, shattering windows throughout the property and leaving furniture inside charred.

The converted barn was left with a gaping hole in the roof after the fire spread through the property Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUEThe converted barn was left with a gaping hole in the roof after the fire spread through the property Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

A spokeswoman for the fire service said there is no indication anybody was hurt in the blaze.

Police were made aware of the incident but did not attend. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The blaze also caused disruption on local roads, with motorists advised to avoid the area while fire crews work at the scene.

Firefighters had extinguished the fire by 11pm.

Most Read

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First pictures from scene of huge house fire

It took 15 fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk to control the blaze in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

‘No faith in seeing a penny’ - Boarding school abuse victims’ latest compensation blow

Former headmaster at St Georges School Derek Slade was jailed in 2010 for abusing pupils in the 1970s and 1980s Picture: ARCHIVE

Use of stop-and-search powers by police rises by a quarter across Suffolk

Student police officers learning how to carry out stop and search Picture: IAN BURT

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police fitness tests may not be ‘fit for purpose’

Suffolk police fitness tests could soon be changed to reflect an 'older and more diverse workforce' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists