First pictures from scene of huge house fire

It took 15 fire crews from Suffolk and Norfolk to control the blaze in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

The first dramatic pictures of a fire that ripped through a barn conversion near Stowmarket show the devastation caused by the blaze.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It took two hours to extinguish the fire in the house, which left multiple windows smashed Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE It took two hours to extinguish the fire in the house, which left multiple windows smashed Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called shortly after 9pm on August 6 with reports of a house fire in Gislingham Road, Finningham.

A total of 15 crews from across the region, including two from Norfolk, were called to the scene to discover a converted barn engulfed in flames.

The blaze is thought to have gone through the roof and spread throughout the house, which was fully alight when firefighters arrived.

The pictures taken at the scene show the impact the fire has had, shattering windows throughout the property and leaving furniture inside charred.

The converted barn was left with a gaping hole in the roof after the fire spread through the property Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE The converted barn was left with a gaping hole in the roof after the fire spread through the property Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

A spokeswoman for the fire service said there is no indication anybody was hurt in the blaze.

Police were made aware of the incident but did not attend. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The blaze also caused disruption on local roads, with motorists advised to avoid the area while fire crews work at the scene.

Firefighters had extinguished the fire by 11pm.