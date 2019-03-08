'Someone will get hurt' - Villagers call for road safety measures on dangerous junction

The junction between Station Road, Wickham Road and Westhorpe Road in Finningham where locals are campaigning for speed reducing measures.

Villagers in Finingham are calling for increased safety measures on a "dangerous" junction after a number of crashes in recent years including a van destroying the front of a local pub.

The White Horse pub in Finningham, which has been damaged following a crash Picture: RACHEL EDGE The White Horse pub in Finningham, which has been damaged following a crash Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The busy junction between Station Road, Wickham Road and Westhorpe Road is a well known problem spot for drivers according to locals, who have been calling for safety measures to be brought in to.

Andy Brownlie, who has lived in the village for five years, says speeding is the main factor behind the junction's safety.

The road has a 30mph speed limit because of its proximity with the village.

However, speed checks show that traffic travels down it much more quickly, with one vehicle clocked at 88mph by an automatic speed checking sign.

The 500-year-old pub has suffered significant damage Picture: RACHEL EDGE The 500-year-old pub has suffered significant damage Picture: RACHEL EDGE

He said: "We've been trying to get highways to make the junction safer for years.

"The speed is supposed to be 30mph down there but I've done speed checks and I've seen cars driving up to 61mph.

"It is dangerous and I've written loads of letters to the council asking them to come down to see what they can do.

"It needs to have a mini roundabout put in. You have to slow down to look at a roundabout so it is the safest way.

"I've also suggested speed bumps but highways say that they can't be fitted because there aren't any speed cameras."

The potential danger of the junction was showcased in December last year when a van collided with a Mini before colliding with the front of the 500-year-old White Horse pub, causing significant damage to the building.

Fortunately, no-one was injured in the incident, however, Mr Brownlie said it showed how dangerous the junction could be.

"When the van crashed it went through a bus stop where children get the school bus in the mornings. It was the first day of the school holidays so if it happened 24 hours earlier, children would have died.

"It is that serious. Someone will get hurt.

"I don't have children but I am scared for people that do because they could have been killed."

A Suffolk Highways spokeswoman said: "Suffolk Highways has recently met with Finningham Parish Council to discuss their concerns regarding safety at the junction between Station Road (B1113) and Wickham Road.

"A number of options were explored but Suffolk Highways has confirmed that it will meet the cost of providing posts near the crossroads that will enable the parish council to install a vehicle activated sign (VAS).

"It is hoped that, if implemented, this change will result in vehicles travelling at lower speeds through the centre of the village."