Firefighters tackle blaze in former Homebase store

Katy Sandalls

Published: 9:18 PM March 16, 2021   
The former Homebase site in Colchester, where a fire has broken out

The former Homebase site in Colchester, where a fire has broken out - Credit: Google Maps

Crews have been tackling a fire which has broken out in a former Homebase store in Colchester. 

Firefighters were called to the derelict retail store in St Andrews Avenue shortly after 5.20pm, following reports of a fire. 

On arrival, crews reported that the building, which measures around 100m x 30m, was 50% smoke logged and the fire had broken through the roof. 

At 6.30pm Station Manager Scott Meekings said: "Crews have worked hard to contain the fire and bring it under control. They will now continue searching the building for any further hotspots.

"We expect crews to be on scene for some time until we can be certain the area is completely cooled."

Once it is safe to do so, fire officers will carry out an investigation into the cause of the fire. 

The fire comes only two weeks after planning permission was granted for the store to be turned into a Lidl. 

